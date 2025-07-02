Once Human: How to farm Reality Fragments

Reality Fragments are a unique resource that's limited to the Once Human Endless Dream Scenario. It's easy enough to obtain, as long as you know how and have the adequate firepower needed to secure this resource. It can be used to trade, upgrade, and craft items that will allow you to survive more.

Ad

If you plan on conquering this Endless Dream, you'll need a lot of Reality Fragments to survive and thrive. This article explains how to farm this resource and sheds light on what you can do with it once you have a sufficient stockpile.

How to farm Reality Fragments in Once Human

Reality Fragments will allow you to thrive within Dream Zones (Image via Starry Studio)

To farm Reality Fragments, you'll have to clear Dream Zones one by one. The zones can be found on the map, so be sure to mark them as you explore. Depending on where you start (Broken Delta or Onyx Tundra), you may come across a Dream Zone sooner than expected.

Ad

Trending

Dream Zones have a server-wide reward, which equals 200 Reality Fragments. This means that you don't necessarily have to participate in clearing Dream Zones, but it does help. The more the number of Dream Zones cleared, the greater the amount of Reality Fragments everyone gets.

That said, if you plan on active participation, you will require some Sand of Clarity to activate Nightmare Tubes to trigger the boss in Dream Zones. Once they are defeated, Reality Fragments will be rewarded via Mail.

Ad

How to use Reality Fragments in Once Human

Once you get Reality Fragments, you can use them to craft items such as Phantasmal Ammo, which gives you an edge in combat. Other useful items include the Reality Resetol, which enables you to extend the amount of time you can spend within a Dream Zone.

Reality Fragments can also be used as currency to trade items at Miss Memory, the merchant NPC found in the open world. You can exchange them for useful items such as Loot Crates, Stardust Source, and Deviants.

Ad

Despite Reality Fragments being handed out to everyone, do play an active role in closing Dream Zones in Once Human Endless Dream. This will ensure that the volume of Reality Fragments is maximized.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More