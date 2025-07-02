Once Human: How to farm Reality Fragments

Reality Fragments are a unique resource that's limited to the Once Human Endless Dream Scenario. It's easy enough to obtain, as long as you know how and have the adequate firepower needed to secure this resource. It can be used to trade, upgrade, and craft items that will allow you to survive more.
If you plan on conquering this Endless Dream, you'll need a lot of Reality Fragments to survive and thrive. This article explains how to farm this resource and sheds light on what you can do with it once you have a sufficient stockpile.
How to farm Reality Fragments in Once Human
To farm Reality Fragments, you'll have to clear Dream Zones one by one. The zones can be found on the map, so be sure to mark them as you explore. Depending on where you start (Broken Delta or Onyx Tundra), you may come across a Dream Zone sooner than expected.
Dream Zones have a server-wide reward, which equals 200 Reality Fragments. This means that you don't necessarily have to participate in clearing Dream Zones, but it does help. The more the number of Dream Zones cleared, the greater the amount of Reality Fragments everyone gets.
That said, if you plan on active participation, you will require some Sand of Clarity to activate Nightmare Tubes to trigger the boss in Dream Zones. Once they are defeated, Reality Fragments will be rewarded via Mail.
How to use Reality Fragments in Once Human
Once you get Reality Fragments, you can use them to craft items such as Phantasmal Ammo, which gives you an edge in combat. Other useful items include the Reality Resetol, which enables you to extend the amount of time you can spend within a Dream Zone.
Reality Fragments can also be used as currency to trade items at Miss Memory, the merchant NPC found in the open world. You can exchange them for useful items such as Loot Crates, Stardust Source, and Deviants.
Despite Reality Fragments being handed out to everyone, do play an active role in closing Dream Zones in Once Human Endless Dream. This will ensure that the volume of Reality Fragments is maximized.
