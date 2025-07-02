Once Human Endless Dream: Should you start in Broken Delta or Onyx Tundra?

Once Human Endless Dream will officially go live on July 3, 2025, and those wanting to undertake the Scenario first-hand will have a choice to make, that is, deciding where to start. Of course, you are free to choose whatever you feel is best for you, but where you start will impact many factors, including difficulty.

If you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, one starting area may appeal to you more than the other. That being said, here's where to start in Once Human Endless Dream depending on your situation.

Once Human Endless Dream: Broken Delta or Onyx Tundra?

Broken Delta in Once Human Endless Dream (Image via Starry Studio)

Broken Delta

The Southern Region (Broken Delta) has two places you can spawn in: Meyer's Market and Deadsville. Both locations have the same starting level as Camp Igloo, which will make your start in this Scenario easier.

Suffice it to say, as a beginner, you will not have to worry about harsh climate conditions or environmental issues. As such, this is the best location if you're a beginner or want a calmer starting experience in Once Human Endless Dream.

Onyx Tundra

On the flipside, the Northern Region (Onyx Tundra) starts you off in Camp Igloo. Unlike in Broken Delta, you could die due to hypothermia here, as the temperature plummets. This region is recommended for experienced players who know their way around dealing cold climates.

That said, you are free to choose whatever suits you. Just keep in mind to stay warm, or your run in Once Human Endless Dream will be rather short-lived.

What is Once Human Endless Dream?

Dream Zones in Once Human Endless Dream are not for the fainthearted (Image via Starry Studio)

Once Human Endless Dream is a PvE Scenario that pits you against the world, wherein Dream Zones exist. Within these regions of spacetime, you will encounter horrors that must be dealt with.

Each of these Dream Zones can have one of three affixes: Nightmare, Explosive, or Electric. This, in turn, will affect certain gameplay mechanics. Here's a rundown:

Eternal Night : Sanity / HP depletion longer you're in the Dream Zone. Shadow mobs spawn and can't be killed unless a light source is near them, and vision becomes more restricted gradually.

: Sanity / HP depletion longer you're in the Dream Zone. Shadow mobs spawn and can't be killed unless a light source is near them, and vision becomes more restricted gradually. Explosive : Explosions rain upon your area from time to time. Avoid red circles on the ground.

: Explosions rain upon your area from time to time. Avoid red circles on the ground. Electric: Similar to Explosive, but instead, a rain of lightning shoots in random spots. There's no visible indicator apart from a sound effect.

Your goal in these Dream Zones is to clear them out by shooting and looting anything you come across. You'll need to find Trace Chests and Clocks that will provide you with Sand of Clarity, which can be used to awaken one of three elite mobs of enemies: Light Dreamer, Deep Dreamer, and finally Eternal Dreamer.

Clocks that give Sand of Clarity (Image via Starry Studio)

Each Dreamer has a set requirement to awaken. Light Dreamer will need 50 Sand of Clarity, Deep Dream will require 100, and finally, the Eternal Dreamer will need 1,000.

Each lower tier of Dreamer empowers the upper Dreamer. The empowerments are annotated as the square images under the Dreamers. Here's what each Dream can do in a fight:

Light Dreamer: Creates portals that spawn creatures that rush to the Light Dreamer to heal it.

Creates portals that spawn creatures that rush to the Light Dreamer to heal it. Deep Dreamer : There are three phases to this encounter. In Phase 1, portals spawn, and enemies will come pouring out. Kill them all to complete this phase. In Phase 2, elite enemies will spawn. You'll need to get close to kill them. In Phase 3, more elite enemies will spawn. Once you defeat them all, this encounter will be over.

: There are three phases to this encounter. In Phase 1, portals spawn, and enemies will come pouring out. Kill them all to complete this phase. In Phase 2, elite enemies will spawn. You'll need to get close to kill them. In Phase 3, more elite enemies will spawn. Once you defeat them all, this encounter will be over. Eternal Dreamer: You'll have to fight one major boss, who will have a lot of HP, deal immense damage, and you're given a 20-minute window to bring it down. It's recommended that you don't attempt this alone.

Whenever a Dream Zone is cleared, it will once more return after a short duration, and the cycle of killing can be repeated. In short, you'll have to beat Light Dreamers, who empower Deep Dreamers, to eventually empower and summon an Eternal Dreamer, which must be defeated to progress server goals.

That's about everything you need to know about choosing a starting area for the Once Human Endless Dream Scenario. Keep in mind that you'll have full map access. Whatever your starting location may be, you'll be able to explore the entirety of the map from the get-go.

