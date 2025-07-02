Sand of Clarity is a new item in the Once Human Endless Dream Scenario. While it may look inconspicuous at first, it's rather important, and you'll need a lot of it to progress while you clear out Dream Zones. The item is used to awaken Dreamers by activating Nightmare Tubes.
There are three Dreamers: Light, Deep, and Eternal. Since the cost to awaken these Dreamers increases with each powerful iteration, a lot of Sand of Clarity will be needed. That being said, here's how to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human.
How to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human
There are two primary means by which you'll be able to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human. You can either harvest it from Wakeful Clocks or extract it from Trace Boxes located within Dream Zones.
Wakeful Clocks
Wakeful Clocks resemble grandfather clocks that can be found within Dream Zones. The larger the clock, the more Sand of Clarity it can yield. Usually, each Wakeful Clock will give you x5 Sand of Clarity. This is not a large amount, so you will need to farm a lot.
Some of these Wakeful Clocks will be situated atop sand towers. This means you'll either have to make use of double-jumps or build a platform to reach the top. It's a lot of work, but you will need to collect as much as possible, as the Eternal Dreamer requires 1,000 Sand of Clarity to be awakened.
Trace Boxes
Unlike Wakeful Clocks that are visible in plain sight, Trace Boxes are harder to find. They are invisible, but can be identified by the white glowing footprints they leave behind.
To get Sand of Clarity from Trace Boxes, you'll have to follow its trail, attack, and defeat it. You'll be rewarded with 30 Sand of Clarity. If you want to farm a lot of them, stay on the lookout for Omens (Eternal Dreamers). Multiple Trace Boxes can be found in and around them.
How to use Sand of Clarity in Once Human
Once you collect some Sand of Clarity, it can be used to activate the Nightmare Tube to trigger fights against Dreamers within Dream Zones. These are the large towers that comprise television sets having static displays on their screens.
As mentioned earlier, there are three Dreamers you can summon, each more terrifying than the last. Defeat them, and you'll be rewarded handsomely. If you want an easy start location for this scenario, consider starting in the Broken Delta region.
