Sand of Clarity is a new item in the Once Human Endless Dream Scenario. While it may look inconspicuous at first, it's rather important, and you'll need a lot of it to progress while you clear out Dream Zones. The item is used to awaken Dreamers by activating Nightmare Tubes.

Ad

There are three Dreamers: Light, Deep, and Eternal. Since the cost to awaken these Dreamers increases with each powerful iteration, a lot of Sand of Clarity will be needed. That being said, here's how to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human.

How to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human

There are two primary means by which you'll be able to farm Sand of Clarity in Once Human. You can either harvest it from Wakeful Clocks or extract it from Trace Boxes located within Dream Zones.

Ad

Trending

Wakeful Clocks

Wakeful Clocks (Image via Starry Studio)

Wakeful Clocks resemble grandfather clocks that can be found within Dream Zones. The larger the clock, the more Sand of Clarity it can yield. Usually, each Wakeful Clock will give you x5 Sand of Clarity. This is not a large amount, so you will need to farm a lot.

Ad

Some of these Wakeful Clocks will be situated atop sand towers. This means you'll either have to make use of double-jumps or build a platform to reach the top. It's a lot of work, but you will need to collect as much as possible, as the Eternal Dreamer requires 1,000 Sand of Clarity to be awakened.

Trace Boxes

Unlike Wakeful Clocks that are visible in plain sight, Trace Boxes are harder to find. They are invisible, but can be identified by the white glowing footprints they leave behind.

Ad

To get Sand of Clarity from Trace Boxes, you'll have to follow its trail, attack, and defeat it. You'll be rewarded with 30 Sand of Clarity. If you want to farm a lot of them, stay on the lookout for Omens (Eternal Dreamers). Multiple Trace Boxes can be found in and around them.

How to use Sand of Clarity in Once Human

Once you collect some Sand of Clarity, it can be used to activate the Nightmare Tube to trigger fights against Dreamers within Dream Zones. These are the large towers that comprise television sets having static displays on their screens.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, there are three Dreamers you can summon, each more terrifying than the last. Defeat them, and you'll be rewarded handsomely. If you want an easy start location for this scenario, consider starting in the Broken Delta region.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More