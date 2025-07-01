Once Human: RaidZone beginner guide

RaidZone is the new PvP scenario in Once Human – the only objective on this map is to survive. This includes taking down other players for resources if necessary. Currently available as early access in the game, this scenario will be made into a standalone experience with a separate client in a future update.

Since the gameplay will remain the same, here’s a guide to help you understand how the RaidZone works.

All you need to know about RaidZone in Once Human

Destroying terminals will leave a base vulnerable (Image via Starry Studio)

RaidZone is a level 50 PvP area featuring a free-for-all gameplay style. Players are allowed to raid each other’s bases during certain hours each day. If you are offline during that time and lose your terminal, others will gain access to your storage.

If you’re new, the best option is to pick a less populated area for building a base. You can also team up with friends and start your journey together. This might give you an advantage over other players as you can progress faster in a team, and someone may be available to defend during raiding hours.

Memory Chips can be looted from various places (Image via Starry Studio)

The main currency in the RaidZone is Memory Chips. They can be acquired through various methods, like opening random loot crates, rare loot crates, or activating a Rift Anchor. Take them to the vendor marked on the map to purchase useful items.

The Deviations are also very different compared to PvE. Inside the RaidZone, each deviation gains two abilities. One will be a regular utility with a shorter cooldown between uses, while the other will be the ultimate that has a longer cooldown.

RaidZone restrictions

A RaidZone base in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

With the ability to do so many new things, there are also a few restrictions in a RaidZone. Although not extreme, they will affect your gameplay a lot. Leaving the game for long hours can result in your base being wiped.

When you log out in PvE, enemies can’t attack or damage you, but that’s not the case in RaidZone. If you do so, your character and base remain at the same spot in the game, leaving you vulnerable during attack hours.

The RaidZone in Once Human also doesn't allow you to summon a vehicle. This is likely to prevent players from simply taking off as soon as they find themselves in a fight. However, you can craft or steal one from others.

