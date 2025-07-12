Once Human: All Endless Dream phases, explained

Endless Dream is the central narrative of Once Human’s latest Scenario, which progresses across six different phases. These act as a time-gating mechanism for the in-game content, with each phase unlocking more challenging activities for better rewards. They also progress the related quest with Miss Memory.

Each phase has a timer, and missing the goals can slow down the progress and cost some rewards. This article will explain how the Endless Dream phases work.

What are the Endless Dream phases in Once Human?

Clear nightmare tubes to progress toward Eternal Dreamers (Image via Starry Studio)

During the Endless Dream Scenario, regions across the map are infested with Dream Zones. While players can explore the entire map, certain activities are locked behind phases. A total of six phases are active for a limited time.

Once the time limit is up, the Endless Dream will move to the next phase, regardless of the completion of objectives. Completing the tasks will allow the whole server to move on to the next phase a few days early.

Here are all the Endless Dream phases:

Aberrated Ascension (Phase 1)

This phase is the beginning of Dream Zones, in which Nightmare Tubes spawn across the map, containing Light, Deep & Eternal Dreamers. The objective is to purge these zones, but the modifiers in the zones empower enemies and inflict various environmental conditions. This phase has a time limit of three days, but eliminating three Eternal Dreamers will skip one day and move to the next phase early.

Strange Dream (Phase 2)

Phase 2 unlocks the Hard dungeons (Securement Silos) throughout the map. They were not available early on, but most players don’t notice at the time due to being underlevelled. This phase will also unlock another chapter of the quest and run for five days, but eliminating seven Eternal Dreamers will skip two days and unlock Phase 3 early.

Ominous Corrosion (Phase 3)

Now that everyone has some rare mods, Phase 3 allows everyone to take part in high-risk Public Crisis Events. It also unlocks Pro and Nightmare dungeons for even better rewards. Moreover, it runs for an entire week, but defeating 13 Eternal Dreamers will knock that down to five days.

Elusive Reality (Phase 4)

Phase 4 marks the preparation phase for all players. Material farming is easier thanks to the higher multiplier for essential items, allowing everyone to make better weapons and gear. High-tier equipment will add more damage and survivability inside Dream Zones. This phase is active for eight days, but the number can be reduced to 6 by defeating twenty Eternal Dreamers.

Endless Shadows (Phase 5)

This is the final phase of the Scenario, wherein players only have one objective: defeat as many Eternal Dreamers as possible. The rewards and ending for this scenario will depend on the number of Eternal Dreamers eliminated at the end of this phase.

Endless Dream (Phase 6)

The Endless Dream is the epilogue of this Scenario. Details regarding this phase are not available, but it will likely conclude the quest handed to us by Miss Memory.

Complete phase objectives for extra rewards

Stellar Stairway progression menu (Image via Starry Studio)

Apart from unlocking new activities, clearing a Dream Zone will progress the personal rewards, Asterism Crates. These crates contain 500 Asterism that can be used to progress the Stellar Stairway and collect Starchrom, which is required to purchase and upgrade weapon blueprints.

