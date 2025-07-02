Once Human: All Nightmare State effects and modifiers, explained

The Endless Dream in Once Human is the new PvE Scenario featuring corrupted areas across the map called Dream Zones. Your job is to defeat the boss in each zone, but it won’t be easy. Each of them contains enemies and environmental hazards influenced by Nightmane State effects and modifiers.

Modifiers directly affect the amount of damage the boss can deal while making the surroundings difficult to survive in. Let’s find out what each of them does.

All Nightmare State effects and modifiers in Once Human Dream Zones

Before we dive into the Nightmane State, there are a few things to note. The map contains two types of Dream Zones: Omen and Nightmare. Omen contains an Eternal Dreamer as a boss, while Nightmare contains a Deep Dreamer.

Nightmare State effects

An Omen Zone contaning all Nightmare State (Image via Starry Studio)

The Endless Dream Scenario features various Dream Zones, i.e., areas contaminated by anomalies. Apart from modifiers, each of them is under one of three unique effects: Lightning, Explosive, and Eternal Night.

Here’s what you’ll notice upon entering each Dream Zone:

Lightning: Bolts of lightning will start raining down upon entering this zone with this effect. The best way to avoid them is to keep moving.

Bolts of lightning will start raining down upon entering this zone with this effect. The best way to avoid them is to keep moving. Explosive: Inside this zone, you’ll be a target of constant AoE explosions. To make things even more difficult, any enemy you defeat in the area will also explode.

Inside this zone, you’ll be a target of constant AoE explosions. To make things even more difficult, any enemy you defeat in the area will also explode. Eternal Night: The most difficult zone to survive, as it constantly depletes your sanity by applying a status effect called Confusion. Using Nightmare Light Source will remove the status for a short duration.

Upon entering any Dream Zone, you’ll have a 15 minutes to leave the area, or else your HP will drop to zero. You can extend the time inside the zone once by using a Reality Resetol.

Also Read: Once Human Career (Class System) guide: All known classes explained

Nightmare State modifiers

Nightmare State modifiers around a Dream Zone (Image via Starry Studio)

Apart from the Nightmare State effects, the enemies inside Dream Zones are influenced by modifiers. Each modifier will empower the defense and damage of the boss in that area.

Here’s a list of additional modifiers inside Dream Zones:

Bubbly Constitution: Dreamers acquire the ability to generate bubble shields for protection.

Dreamers acquire the ability to generate bubble shields for protection. Symbiosis: Dreamers get 10% damage reduction per stack up to 90%.

Dreamers get 10% damage reduction per stack up to 90%. Strength Parasite: Dreamers get 20% increased damage per stack.

Dreamers get 20% increased damage per stack. Bubbly Energy: Dreamers acquire the ability to generate bubble projectiles while attacking.

Both Omen and Nightmare Zones can contain multiple Nightmare State modifiers and effects. Completing them alone can be very challenging, so we recommend you find a group. This can be done by clicking on the Dream Zone and pressing G to find/form a group.

Alternatively, the global chat is a great place to ask other players on the server to help you defeat the Dreamers.

