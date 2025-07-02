Once Human Career (Class System) guide: All known classes explained

Once Human is set to introduce a Class System with its anniversary update aiming to encourage build diversity among players. If you’re out of the loop, the current system, Memetic Specialization, is how you add various buffs to your Memetic Talents. The randomized mechanics of specialization force you to work with what you get, restricting gameplay freedom and creativity.

Ad

Each class will grant you a set of unique abilities that can change how you progress in-game. This guide will explore all of the classes currently revealed.

All you need to know about the Class System in Once Human

The Class System will be released for public testing on July 3, 2025, alongside the Once Human Dreamveil update. Existing players will be provided a token to choose one of three classes, while new players will get the opportunity after completing the tutorial.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the classes coming with the update:

Chef

Chef can create unique dishes (Image via Starry Studio)

Once Human is a survival game where you engage in many activities, like cooking. While everyone can cook, Chefs excel at this task, allowing them to create dishes beyond what’s available in the recipe.

Ad

Choosing Chef will grant you:

Campfire Stove: Allows you to cook while outside your territory, which can be beneficial for solo players.

Allows you to cook while outside your territory, which can be beneficial for solo players. Gourmet Atlas: The ingredients you used for cooking will be recorded inside the Gourmet Atlas.

Core abilities and talents for a Chef

The core ability of a Chef is ‘Creative Cooking,’ which allows you to craft unique dishes. These dishes aren’t available as regular recipes; rather, you’ll need to discover them yourself by combining different ingredients.

Ad

Here are all the Chef Talents:

Glutton: Allows you to consume more food than normal and stack multiple food and drink effects.

Allows you to consume more food than normal and stack multiple food and drink effects. Ingredient Scent: Gathering any form of food item has a chance to grant bonus ingredients.

Gathering any form of food item has a chance to grant bonus ingredients. Fine Cuisine: Eating the same Creative Dish will improve the dish’s effects and duration.

Also Read: Once Human: How to farm Sand of Clarity

Gardener

Gardner can create Biomechanical Crops (Image via Starry Studio)

The Gardener may sound like a life skill, but there’s a lot more to it than just looking after plants. Apart from getting a bonus on resource gathering, you’ll also be able to create Biomechanical crops by combining plants and machine parts.

Ad

Choosing Gardener will grant you:

Portable Planter Box: This box is where you’ll be able to store your Biomechanical crops, along with all cultivated seeds during exploration.

This box is where you’ll be able to store your Biomechanical crops, along with all cultivated seeds during exploration. Environment Detector: A piece of equipment that lets you track the environmental conditions, like soil fertility.

Core abilities and talents for a Chef

The core ability of a Gardener is called HP Sewing. This allows you to graft crops with each other to create a dual-stat crop or combine them with machines to create Biomechanical crops.

Ad

Here are all the Gardener Talents:

Environmental Expert: Grants you the ability to check and improve environmental conditions for planting crops.

Grants you the ability to check and improve environmental conditions for planting crops. Portable Planting: Allows you to use the Portable Planter Box for mass-producing seeds.

Allows you to use the Portable Planter Box for mass-producing seeds. Greenhouse Technology: Grants you a Greenhouse Module to manipulate crop growth environments.

Beastmaster

Beastmaster can tame animals (Image via Starry Studio)

The Beastmaster is like an extension of animal capture and taming. This class allows you to go beyond keeping animals as livestock and tame them to assist you in fights and exploration.

Ad

Choosing Beastmaster will grant you:

Beast Whistle: Allows you to summon your beast during exploration.

Allows you to summon your beast during exploration. Starting Partner: Allows you to choose a starting beast companion. The options include a green boar, a golden bear, and a white wolf.

Core abilities and talents for a Beastmaster

The core ability granted by the class is Beast Partner. One of your beasts can accompany you during exploration, and depending on the type, it can either help you in combat or gather rare resources.

Ad

Here are all the Beastmaster Talents:

Beast Whisperer: Wild animals will remain neutral towards you and won’t flee when approached.

Wild animals will remain neutral towards you and won’t flee when approached. Breeding Expert: Allows you to change the animal traits of your companions using mutant genes.

Allows you to change the animal traits of your companions using mutant genes. Wilderness Master: Allows you to craft and equip your beast with different gear and improve their skills.

The current Class System is being released for public testing for further improvements in future updates. Do note that this system will not be available inside the Once Human: Raidzone servers to maintain a balanced PvP environment.

Ad

Read more Once Human articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More