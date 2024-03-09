Palworld player mourns after “accidentally killing” Lucky Pal

Lucky Pals, commonly referred to as Shiny Pals by the community, are a very rare occurrence in Palworld. It takes a lot of encounters with a certain Pal to find one that has the Lucky status in the game. Alternatively, you have to be extremely lucky to come across one without a lot of grinding in Palworld.

Recently, a Palworld player, u/SanitoeterAUT, shared an incident with the Palworld community on Reddit where they accidentally killed two Lucky Pals. They said:

“Yesterday I accidentally killed a Shiny Shadowbeack, today I killed this shiny... I am too stupid for that game…”

Both of these Pals are rare to come by in the vast expanses of Palpagos Island, and the chances of finding a Lucky variant are infinitesimally smaller. To think about accidentally killing both a Lucky Jormuntide Ignis and a Lucky Shadowbeak can send shivers down the spines of many ardent players.

Palworld player shares a sorrowful incident where they “accidentally killed” rare Lucky Pals

In the Reddit post made by u/SanitoeteAUT, we can see them mounted on their Jetragon, next to an expired Jormuntide Ignis which they claimed was a Lucky variant. According to the title of the Reddit Post, they had previously even killed a Lucky Shadowbeak by mistake.

Both of these Pals are extremely rare to find in this game. Lucky variants come by once in a blue moon. So, killing these magnificent beasts by accident must have been painful for the player in the frame.

Although Lucky Pals do not have any good application in the game yet, u/SanitoeterAUT lost the satisfaction of catching them. They also lost the opportunity to show off these rare Lucky Pals to their friends in a multiplayer session on a dedicated Palworld server.

There was a player who said that it was not an accident and the Lucky Pal died because their mount, Jetragon, got jealous of it. This was a humorous comment and a couple of other Reddit users who play this game seemed to agree with this comical comment.

One Reddit user, u/TheWagn, expressed their grief when they saw the dead Lucky Jormuntide Ignis. They exclaimed that Lucky Jormuntide Ignis is one of the only Lucky Pals worth catching in the wild as you cannot transfer the Lucky status through breeding.

Another Reddit user, u/Brodehorst, said that u/SanitoeteAUT made no mistake and that what they did was absolutely correct. They explained that eliminating the “screen blocker” was the right thing to do as Jormuntide Ignis is a massive Pal. Since you can only see so much on certain screens, having this particular Pal work at your base would hog up your screen real estate.