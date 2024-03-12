Palworld player shares a rare Pal catch with perfect Passive Skills

Frostallion is a gorgeous Legendary Pal in Palworld. It is one of the few Pal designs that lingers like a faint scent and stays with you. Not only does it look amazing, but it also has a lot of utility in the game. If you have this monster in your party, it can provide excellent Ice-type elemental typing coverage during combat against enemy Pals and NPCs alike.

Frostallion’s performance in combat or at your base depends greatly on the Passive Skills and its IVs. Since this monster is rare and astronomically difficult to defeat in combat, getting one with perfect Passive Skills can be very rare. However, one Reddit user, u/Ulmaguest, achieved the unthinkable and caught a Frostallion with legendary Passive Skills.

They shared a picture on Reddit of their catch, saying:

“Freshly Caught Frostallion”

Every time you catch a Pal in this game, you will get a message on the right side of your screen giving you information about your new catch. Similarly, u/Ulmaguest got one for theirs, and that’s what blew their mind.

Palworld player catches a Pal with perfect Passive Skills and leaves the community stunned

In the Reddit post, we can see a screenshot posted by u/Ulmaguest with details of their Frostallion.

It says that the person caught the monster with the following Passive Skills:

Legend

Ice Emperor

Musclehead

Stronghold Strategist

Legendary Pals are some of the hardest to come by and defeat in Palworld. You would have to go through a lot of these monsters to get one with maxed-out Passive Skills (all Legendary Skills).

So, given the rarity of these Pals with perfect Passives, u/Ulmaguest had to have gone through a lot of Frostallion before getting one that they posted on the r/Palworld subreddit.

Comment byu/Ulmaguest from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Another user, u/Mej6, shared the details of a similar Frostallion they caught. However, it did not come with perfect Passive Skills, as one of them was Sadist. It is still an impressive catch, as this monster is hard to come by.

Comment byu/Ulmaguest from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

u/Ulmaguest also shared a video that they recorded while catching the Frostallion. We can see two instances of this beast, one of them possessing the perfect Passive Skills.

They even mentioned the IVs of the beast – 29/30 HP, 20/30 Attack, and 23/30 Defense. The IVs are not top-notch, but OP seemed beyond happy with their Pal.

Comment byu/Ulmaguest from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

One user, u/snickers7500, posted a meme in the comments of a grumpy child congratulating the original poster for their catch. It was hilarious as one could feel the person was envious of what u/Ulmaguest managed to get.