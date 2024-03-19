Palworld “Single Shot Rifle not showing up” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Palworld is facing a new performance issue where the Single Shot Rifle is not showing up for players in the assembly lineup. The weapon is unlocked at Technology Level 37, but many are not able to make the weapon even after they have unlocked its schematics.

It’s one of the many performance issues that the game seems to be facing and what makes it difficult to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent fixes that you can try to solve it.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that can help you deal with it temporarily. Today’s Palworld guide will therefore go over some of the things that you can do to try and deal with the Single Shot Rifle not showing error.

How to fix the “Single Shot Rifle not showing up” error in Palworld

Here are a few things that you can do in order to deal with the “Single Shot Rifle not showing up” error in Palworld:

1) Look for the actual Single Shot Rifle icon

The Palworld developers seem to have made a mistake with the listing of the weapon in the Technology menu. You will notice that there are two weapons of the same name that are listed. One unlocks at level 37 and the other at 32.

It’s because of this listing error many in the community are getting quite confused as to why they have not been able to produce this weapon. So make sure you are looking to build the actual one that you need.

2) Make an Assembly Line 2

You will not be able to craft a Single Shot Rifle if you do not have an Assembly Line 2. An Assembly Line 2 is required for some of the higher-tier gear in the game, so make sure you have one set up at your base.

3) Restart the game

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the Palworld community have mentioned that by restarting the game a couple of times they were able to start making the Single Shot Rifle again.

4) Wait for a patch

Players are still complaining about Palworld's performance issues, fortunately, the developers have been fixing the outliers one at a time with every update. So if you are still not able to make the Single Shot Rifle in the game, then the best thing to do will be to wait for a hotfix.