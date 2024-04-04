Palworld Summer 2024 update: Everything we know so far

The Palworld Summer 2024 update has been announced along with the April 4 patch notes. While no specific date or month has been mentioned by the developers, the promised new content will surely have players driving back into the game en masse.

While we only have a few lines to go with for now, we will keep this page updated as more information is revealed by Pocket Pair in the upcoming months. For those who are interested in today's patch, check out the Palworld April 4 update patch notes.

Palworld Summer 2024 update will include "never-before-seen scenery" and "a new island"

Pocket Pair revealed the following in today's (April 4) announcement regarding the Palworld Summer 2024 update:

"We are planning a larger, more content-packed update for summer 2024. Enjoy never-before-seen scenery and thrilling adventures on a new island, home to many new pals. In addition, we plan to add a large amount of new content including new buildings, weapons, and tower bosses."

Trainers currently inhabit and explore the Palpagos islands, the region available since the game's early access launch in January 2024. The community will be delighted to learn that the devs are already planning for a new island with breathtaking scenery and thrilling adventures.

Furthermore, new Pals means players have new beasts to defeat, tame, and catch. We already saw the debut of Bellanoir today in Palworld Raids and we can't wait to see what else lies in store from the minds at Pocket Pair.

More happy Pals to tame once the Summer 2024 update arrives. (Image via Pocket Pair)

Overall, the beloved monster-catching title seems to be in good hands for now. The biggest hit of 2024 as of now evoked plenty of controversies when it launched. But at its core, it has managed to provide players with a solid gameplay experience that was fun and engaging.

Instead of drip-feeding content or pay-walling updates, Pocket Pair accepted that players will move on from Palworld temporarily when they have explored everything there is and again return once they add new content.

Today's Raid Boss update is a step in that direction. The Palworld Summer 2024 update is poising up to be the next highlight.