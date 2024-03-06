Palworld XP glitch: How to quickly max out your Pals and character

There is a Palworld XP glitch that lets you max out your favorite Pals by leveling them up very quickly. The grind for Experience Points (XP) can be a serious pain in any game, especially if you are a casual player. The same holds true for Palworld, especially in the late game, where leveling up is a nightmare, given how much XP the title wants you to collect.

Luckily, there is a Palworld XP glitch that lets you earn a lot of Experience Points in a short period. Using this glitch, you can increase not only your character’s level but also the levels of your favorite Pals in your party.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about this Palworld XP glitch to max out your Pals quickly.

How to use the Palworld XP glitch to max out your Pals quickly

A working Tower Boss Glitch (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

Firstly, you must keep the Pals you want to max out in your Palworld party for this method to work. Without them being part of your active party, you will not be able to add Experience Points to those Pals.

Once that is done, there are a few Palworld XP glitches that you try to quickly max out your favorite Pals in the game.

Tower Boss glitch

We have an article that explains in detail how you can do the Tower Boss glitch in the latest version of Palworld. However, we will go over it briefly once again.

The Tower glitch is a tad bit different than the one you used to catch the Bosses. Here, you can make the Boss freeze in place without getting attacked. This means that you can easily whittle it down to kill it and gain an exponential amount of Experience Points.

To do this, you will need a Pal that you can mount and a Meat Cleaver. Once you are inside the Tower, go to the bridge and summon your Pal. Then, use your Meat Cleaver to do the butchering glitch and pet the Pal after that.

You can use any flying mount for this glitch (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

After this is done, drop your Pal and pick it back up. This will allow you to mount it again after you do the glitch above. Mount your Pal and fly up to the farthest point in the Tower. You will have to spam the Rise button to do this.

Having hit the roof, you will have to come down to the Boss again, and this time, you will realize that the Pal is completely frozen in one place. You can then use any weapon or Pal of your choice to take it down.

You will get an astronomical amount of XP using this Palworld XP glitch. Doing this over and over again will allow you to easily level up and max out your Pals in your party.

Building XP glitch

Building glitch in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

This is another Palworld XP glitch that you can use to level up your Pals. However, this is not effective for late-game XP requirements as it does not provide a large chunk of Experience Points quickly.

However, it has the potential to give you an infinite amount of XP, provided you have the patience and resources for it. We have an article that talks about the Palworld building glitch, but like the previous entry, we will go over this as well.

To do this Palworld XP glitch, you will need to build a Foundation, a wall on top of that, and finally, attach a Roof to the outer side of the wall, opposite to the foundation.

Once that is done, you will have to take another wall and align it with the center of the roof. It will automatically snap and then spam the Build Continuously button. This will give you the XP, but the structure will not be built. Instead, the resources needed to build it will drop right below it.

This is an easy Palworld XP glitch that you can use to level up and max out your Pals and your character as well.