Palworld Tower Boss glitch: How to make it work in update 0.1.5.1

While the original Palworld Tower Boss glitch was accidentally patched by Pocket Pair Inc., there is a new variant of the Tower Boss glitch in the latest version of the game (0.1.5.1). Here, bosses can be difficult to defeat, and the ones in the Towers are no exception. By exploiting this Palworld Tower Boss glitch, you will be able to cruise through the boss fight.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the latest Palworld Tower Boss glitch to defeat them with almost zero effort.

How to exploit the Palworld Tower Boss glitch after the 0.1.5.1 update

Using Jetragon for the glitch (Image via Pocket Pair Incorporated)

The developers tweeted that they accidentally removed the Tower Boss glitch that allowed players to capture Tower Bosses if they were challenged while experiencing a Wanted status.

However, after the latest update, there is another Palworld Tower Boss glitch that lets you defeat them without taking any damage after a certain period.

The main requirement for this Palworld Tower Boss glitch is a Pal that you can ride on, preferably one that can fly. So, flying mounts like Jetragon, Faleris, and Beakon are best suited for this glitch.

Besides this, you will need the Meat Cleaver to butcher the Pal inside the Tower while you are engaging the Tower Boss. This Palworld Tower Boss glitch will incorporate another glitch that lets you butcher your Pal and not lose them in the process.

When you enter the Tower, summon your Pal and head to the bridge on the opposite side. Summon your Pal on the bridge and proceed to butcher it with the Meat Cleaver. Check out our article on the Palworld butchering glitch, as we will be using it here.

Lily in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Incorporated)

After exploiting the butchering glitch, summon the same Pal again, pet it, and mount it. Thereafter, travel towards the end of the bridge and dismount it. You will not be able to ride it properly as it will be glitched because of the butchering glitch from earlier. Drop it from your party and pick it back up to fix the issue.

Once that is done, summon your Pal, mount it, and spam the button to Rise. This will let you break the barrier and go out of bounds to begin this Tower Boss glitch. After breaking through the barrier, go up towards the ceiling and then come back down.

If this Palworld Tower Boss glitch is exploited properly, you will notice that the Boss Pal is now frozen, and you can easily defeat it with no retaliation from the enemy.

Can you catch Palworld Tower Bosses in version 0.1.5.1?

Lily and Lyleen (Image via Pocket Pair Incorporated)

While this is the easiest way to defeat a Tower Boss in Palworld after the 0.1.5.1 update, you will not be able to catch Tower Bosses anymore, as we don’t think the glitch will return to the game.