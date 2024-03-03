Palworld duplication glitch: How to get unlimited resources after 0.1.5.1 update

Palworld duplication glitches are an easy way to get unlimited resources in the game. Certain in-game items require rare resources like Ingots and Refined Ingots to be crafted. So, having the means to get free resources is not something anyone would like to complain about. A little exploit wouldn’t really hurt anybody, especially since the game is largely single-player.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Palworld duplication glitch and how to do it in version 0.1.5.1.

What is the Palworld duplication glitch?

Duplication glitches work with structures (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like most games, Palworld has its fair share of bugs and glitches. The Palworld duplication glitch is one of the most popular glitches in the game and is loved by everyone who hates the grind for resources.

Since everything in this game requires you to farm for resources, having an exploit to get the items without even leaving your base is a fantastic boon. This is exactly what the Palworld duplication glitch does for you. It enables you to duplicate certain resources that you can use to build structures and technologies at your base.

While it is not the smoothest exploit to execute, it is one of the best Palworld glitches to date.

How to do the new Palworld duplication glitch after the 0.1.5.1 update

The Palworld duplication glitch works even after the brand-new update that gave us version 0.1.5.1. To duplicate resources using this glitch, you will first need to find a structure or technology from the build menu that uses your desired item as a crafting material.

Once you find that, go to the edge of your base (near the blue line) and press the build button as you walk outside. This will trick the game into thinking that you canceled the build as you are leaving your base. But in reality, you will have the structure or technology placed inside your base.

Build the item as you leave the base (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Upon destroying the build, you will get the resources used to build the structure. These are extra resources and not the ones from your base’s inventory. It is important to note that this glitch will not work if you have the item you want to duplicate in your character’s inventory.

Furthermore, doing this glitch with multiplayer turned off will yield better success rates. Since this duplication glitch is a bit finicky, you might have to run it a few times before getting it to work. So, if it does not work the first couple of times, don’t give up as we have tested it and the glitch does work in the current version (0.1.5.1) of Palworld.