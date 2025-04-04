Pantheon Rise of the Fallen's latest patch opens first pair of "lawless" PvP servers

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen, a budding MMO in its public Early Access phase, has dipped its toes into PvP-enabled servers with its latest patch. Build 0.16.217, which went live on April 3, 2025, introduces Dead Vault (US East) and Union of Shadow (US West), the first pair of servers with restrictionless PvP — unmoderated by developers, too.

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen developer Visionary Realms has gone as far as to call them "lawless," writing on X:

"It’s a lawless server. Players will have to police themselves, apart from ToS infractions, which are things like illegal activity, hate, and so on."

For now, the Dead Vault (Use East) server is the first-ever primary PvP-enabled experience. However, once it's overpopulated, new PvP enthusiasts can sign up for the other one.

The developer has not indicated plans for further Pantheon Rise of the Fallen PvP servers. The most likely case is additional rollout depending on player interest.

As things stand, Pantheon is still very much a classic PvE-focused traditional MMO experience. The inclusion of these new self-policed PvP servers is actually a very small part of build 0.16.217, which includes some class balance adjustments and, more notably, a Class ability VFX tiering system:

"Class ability VFX are being separated into tiers of visual progression based on level ranges when the ability or spell is acquired. It will be noted in a separate class line in this section when that class has had its tier pass completed."

Right now, there are three tiers at level thresholds 1, 20, and 40+, which both add a greater sense of class progression and a diegetic way to gauge your opponent's expertise in a PvP server.

Here are the full patch notes for Pantheon Rise of the Fallen build 0.16.217, documenting all the changes.

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen patch notes for Build 0.16.217

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen's new patch does much more than add PvP (Image via Visionary Realms)

General

The corpses of NPCs killed by guard NPCs will now quickly decay since they are not lootable by players.

Adjusted water physics a bit so the player doesn’t go quite as deep when falling into the water, which makes falls into water a bit more survivable than before.

Trying to salvage something that isn’t salvageable should show a message now.

Reduced the font size of the title on quest journal header so NPC quest givers with longer names should fit better, such as Foreman Aldeus.

Player pets will no longer move to attack targets that are deemed too far away.

Adjusted drag and drop a bit so that there needs to be a bit more movement before dragging begins, which should mean less instances where you drag a hot bar ability by mistake when you were just trying to click on it to activate it.

Added a brief delay before the ability tooltip appears.

Spell Power contribution for damage shields adjusted.

Auto attack with a ranged weapon, such as a bow, now requires line of sight to the target.

Techniques providing unique states have had their cooldowns reduced/unified.

DireLord

Changed the DireLord essence bar background to be more color-blind friendly.

Blood Fiend healing adjusted to compensate for the passive buff healing while the activated portion is triggered. Healing removed from on tick events (bleeds).

Druid

Fixed an issue where Hirode’s Flame was resetting mobs. This ability no longer generates threat.

Gust of Wind and Gale switched to instant cast

Rockvine Tangle snare percentage increased significantly

Greatvine Snag snare percentage increased

Vinewoven Snare snare percentage increased (DoT component removed)

Stonevine Snag snare percentage increased

Fixed the Hirode’s Flame abilities so they can’t be cast on a group member unless they are within 30 meters of the Hirode.

Gale Weaving should now be correctly listed as a level 26 ability in the codex.

Wildfire line has a shared 10 second cooldown

Hirode’s Flame ranks 2, 3, and 4 added

Enchanter

Hush is now instant cast

Ghaven’s Wild Display stun duration increased to 3 seconds

Stupefy stun set to 3 seconds, cooldown reduced to 45 seconds

Mental Flux damage increased

Mind Vice damage increased

Paladin

Cleaned up Hymn and Oath rank orders and levels in codex

Ranger

Added a slider to the ranger tracking window that allows the maximum tracking distance to be reduced to filter the list to mobs that are closer.

Added a name filter to tracking window to filter the list of tracked entities to just those whose name contains what the player typed into the name field.

Wizard

Hot, Chilled, and Electrified durations increased to 30 seconds

Added Adjure Fire at level 2

Added Adjure Ice at level 4

Added Adjure Lightning at level 6

The Adjure Element spells cost 10% base mana with a shared 10 second cooldown. Each cast grants 1 stack of the respective element which lasts 15 minutes. Upon reaching 3 stacks of an element you regain 1 of that Focus.

Quests

The quest “Get Your Hands Dirty” has been disabled and will no longer be offered to characters. The item used by the quest is also no longer available for purchase. If you have this quest in your journal, and you have the item required, you may still attempt to complete it, otherwise you may abandon it.

The supply crates used for the quest “Lost Cargo” should now be visible even if you have already finished the quest “Lieutenants of Greed”

Dynamic spawning is back! Players who have completed “Sins of the Wild” should seek out Drazzik to see this in action.

More quests have been added to Wild’s End.

Items

Raptor Claws are now flagged as a crafting material and should work properly in the crafting UI for all schematics that require them.

Halfling Blood no longer improperly has the Deathbound flag.

An Unusual Necklace now has the chance to drop from any of the named NPCs in the Ghaldassi Ruins.

Stats on the Necklace of Ghaldassi Ward have been slightly altered to be more in line with the item’s lore and purpose. Further changes still to come.

Gathering

Food and alchemy harvesting nodes have been activated for the Northern Moor’vaki Marshes in Wild’s End.

The amount of iron, silver, and nickel obtained from smelting Padrium, Slytheril, and Glittering Slytheril ores has been rebalanced. The chance to obtain nickel and silver has also been rebalanced. In general, it should be slightly easier to acquire silver or nickel than previously. Padrium ore will offer smaller quantities of all three metals with lower chances for rare materials, while Slytheril and Glittering Slytheril ore will offer larger quantities and better chances for the rare materials.

Crafting

Skill requirements for refining schematics have been normalized across all professions and all material tiers.

The purchase prices for some items sold by crafting suppliers have been increased.

To help carpenters on low population servers, Walnut Stain may now be purchased at the crafting supplier.

Armorsmithing

Schematics for Infused Chaimail Coat Bases, Infused Chain Bracers Bases, Infused Chain Coif Bases, Infused Chain Pauldrons Bases, Infused Chain Leggings Bases, Infused Chain Gauntlets Bases, and Infused Chain Boots Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Armor Reinforcements have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Chaimail Coat Bases, Runed Chain Bracers Bases, Runed Chain Coif Bases, Runed Chain Pauldrons Bases, Runed Chain Leggings Bases, Runed Chain Gauntlets Bases, and Runed Chain Boots Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Breastplate Bases, Runed Vambraces Bases, Runed Helm Bases, Runed Spaulders Bases, Runed Greaves Bases, Runed Plate Gauntlets Bases, and Runed Sabotons Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

The schematics listed above may now be purchased from any Armorsmithing trainer.

Skill requirements for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armorsmithing schematics have been normalized.

Runed Mace Heads should now properly accept Blood Iron or Black Iron when using a Celestium Dust of Insight and a Damaged Insight Rune.

Weaponsmithing

Stat Bonuses have been adjusted for Tier 1 rare crafted weapons. In some cases the requirements to create these weapons have been adjusted as well.

Alchemy

Fletching/Carpentry

Stat Bonuses have been adjusted for Tier 1 rare crafted weapons. In some cases the requirements to create these weapons have been adjusted as well.

Tailoring

Schematics for Infused Robe Bases, Infused Tunic Bases, Infused Hood Bases, Infused Leggings Bases, Infused Shoes Bases, Infused Gloves Bases, Infused Sleeves Bases, and Infused Shawl Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Infused Gi Bases, Infused Headband Bases, Infused Legwraps Bases, Infused Sandals Bases, Infused Fighting Gloves Bases, Infused Wristbands Bases, and Infused Scarf Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Robe Bases, Runed Tunic Bases, Runed Hood Bases, Runed Leggings Bases, Runed Shoes Bases, Runed Gloves Bases, Runed Sleeves Bases, and Runed Shawl Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Gi Bases, Runed Headband Bases, Runed Legwraps Bases, Runed Sandals Bases, Runed Fighting Gloves Bases, Runed Wristbands Bases, and Runed Scarf Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Cords have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

The schematics listed above may now be purchased from any Tailoring trainer.

Skill requirements for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tailoring schematics have been normalized.

The Erudite Robe is now actually craftable at the skill level indicated by its schematic.

Stat Bonuses have been adjusted for Tier 1 rare crafted cloth armor and some armor pieces have been renamed. In some cases the requirements to create these pieces have been adjusted as well.

Leatherworking

Schematics for Infused Jerkin Bases, Infused Cap Bases, Infused Breeches Bases, Infused Boots Bases, Infused Leather Gloves Bases, Infused Bracers Bases, and Infused Leather Pauldrons Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Jerkin Bases, Runed Cap Bases, Runed Breeches Bases, Runed Boots Bases, Runed Leather Gloves Bases, Runed Bracers Bases, and Runed Leather Pauldrons Bases have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

Schematics for Runed Leather Straps have been consolidated. If you have duplicated schematics after this change, you can safely sell extra copies back to vendors for a refund of the initial purchase price.

The schematics listed above may now be purchased from any Leatherworking trainer.

Skill requirements for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leatherworking schematics have been normalized.

Stat Bonuses have been adjusted for Tier 1 rare crafted leather armor and some armor pieces have been renamed. In some cases the requirements to create these pieces have been adjusted as well.

Jewelcrafting

The number of nickel nuggets required to smelt a nickel ingot have been decreased.

The number of silver nuggets required to smelt a silver ingot have been decreased.

Salvaging

The skill level requirement for the Simple Salvaging Tool has been lowered to 30.

The skill level requirement for the Basic Salvaging Tool has been lowered to 60.

Many looted weapons, armor, and shields may now be salvaged at the Scavenger’s workbench with the appropriate Salvaging tool. Salvaging an item destroys the item and gives you a chance to obtain some crafting materials in return which may be used, sold, or traded. Some rare and powerful dropped items may not be salvaged at this time.

Stay tuned for more MMO news and updates on Sportskeeda.

