Path of Exile 2: All base armor types that have implicit affixes

By Sambit Pal
Modified Jan 26, 2025 23:10 IST
path of exile 2 armors with implicit affixes
There's a lot of armore bases already (Image via GGG)

In Path of Exile 2, all pieces of jewelry (Rings, Amulets, and Belts) come with an implicit affix. Meanwhile, the body armor slots and weapons are mostly restricted to having a defense stat (Energy Shield, Evasion, or Armor) and damage respectively. We say mostly because some weapons and armor indeed have one implicit affix in addition to the offense or defense they bring to the table.

Implicit affixes in Path of Exile 2 do not count towards the regular limit of six affixes on a Rare item, so these items are great candidates for min-maxing your build and getting some extra juice out of item crafting.

In this guide, we'll go over armor in Path of Exile 2 that grant implicits. To clarify, we will only focus on armor slots. In effect, this winds up only covering the body armor (chest piece) slot, as there's only one gimmick armor set that comes with implicit on other slots.

All Path of Exile 2 armor bases with an implicit affix

Some of the implicits are quite big to solve some build problems (Image via GGG)

Here are all the armor sets in Path of Exile 2 with an implicit affix on any Rarity. For the sake of convenience, we will also categorize each slot by the accompanying defense stat combination (A for Armor, E for Evasion, ES for Energy Shield).

Body armor (chestpieces)

All Stats

  • Golden Mantle (A, E, ES): +(15–25)% to all Elemental Resistances; No base movement speed penalty; Gives all three defense stats

Pure Armor

  • Conqueror Plate (A): (30–40)% increased Stun Threshold
  • Abyssal Cuirass (A): Regenerate (1.5–2.5)% of Life per second
  • Expert Steel Plate (A): Regenerate (1.5–2.5)% of Life per second
  • Expert Vaal Cuirass (A): (30–40)% increased Stun Threshold

Pure Evasion

  • Mail Coat (E): (20–30)% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You
  • Armored Vest (E): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold
  • Expert Pathfinder Coat (E): (20–30)% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You
  • Expert Serpentscale Coat (E): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Pure Energy Shield

  • Enlightened Robe (ES): (40–50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
  • Arcane Robe (ES): (40–50)% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge
  • Expert Keth Raiment (ES): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold
  • Expert Altar Robe (ES): (40–50)% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge
  • Expert Shaman Mantle (ES): +(20–30) to Spirit

Armor + Evasion

  • Heroic Armor (A, E): +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • Tournament Mail (A, E): +(20–25)% to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Resistance
  • Expert Cloaked Mail (A, E): +(20–25)% to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Resistance

Armor + Energy Shield

  • Revered Vestments (A, ES): +1% to all Maximum Elemental Resistances
  • Corvus Mantle (A, ES): +(20–30) to Spirit
  • Expert Rogue Armor (A, ES): +(60–80) to maximum Life
  • Expert Sacrificial Mantle (A, ES): +1% to all Maximum Elemental Resistances

Evasion + Energy Shield

  • Devout Garb (E, ES): +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Assassin Garb (E, ES): 5% increased Movement Speed
  • Expert Wayfarer Jacket (E, ES): +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance
  • Expert Scalper's Jacket (E, ES): 5% increased Movement Speed

Helmets, gloves, and boots

Currently, only items of the Golden set in Path of Exile 2 have implicit affixes. None of these items, however, grant defense stats as a tradeoff.

Helmets

  • Golden Wreath: +(16–24) to all Attributes
  • Golden Visage: +(8–16)% to all Elemental Resistances

Glove

  • Golden Bracers: +(20–30) to maximum Life

Boot

  • Golden Caligae: +(8–16)% to all Elemental Resistances

Unlike the weapon bases, armor is currently uniquely named at higher levels rather than slapping "Advanced" and "Expert" levels on lower-level gear. Yet, as we approach the full release of Path of Exile 2, we might see new pieces of armor, as future classes will demand their own flavor of fashion.

That may also yield new boots, gloves, and helmets with implicit affixes.

