Path of Exile 2: All base armor types that have implicit affixes

In Path of Exile 2, all pieces of jewelry (Rings, Amulets, and Belts) come with an implicit affix. Meanwhile, the body armor slots and weapons are mostly restricted to having a defense stat (Energy Shield, Evasion, or Armor) and damage respectively. We say mostly because some weapons and armor indeed have one implicit affix in addition to the offense or defense they bring to the table.

Implicit affixes in Path of Exile 2 do not count towards the regular limit of six affixes on a Rare item, so these items are great candidates for min-maxing your build and getting some extra juice out of item crafting.

In this guide, we'll go over armor in Path of Exile 2 that grant implicits. To clarify, we will only focus on armor slots. In effect, this winds up only covering the body armor (chest piece) slot, as there's only one gimmick armor set that comes with implicit on other slots.

All Path of Exile 2 armor bases with an implicit affix

Here are all the armor sets in Path of Exile 2 with an implicit affix on any Rarity. For the sake of convenience, we will also categorize each slot by the accompanying defense stat combination (A for Armor, E for Evasion, ES for Energy Shield).

Body armor (chestpieces)

All Stats

Golden Mantle (A, E, ES): +(15–25)% to all Elemental Resistances; No base movement speed penalty; Gives all three defense stats

Pure Armor

Conqueror Plate (A): (30–40)% increased Stun Threshold

Abyssal Cuirass (A): Regenerate (1.5–2.5)% of Life per second

Expert Steel Plate (A): Regenerate (1.5–2.5)% of Life per second

Expert Vaal Cuirass (A): (30–40)% increased Stun Threshold

Pure Evasion

Mail Coat (E): (20–30)% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You

Armored Vest (E): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Expert Pathfinder Coat (E): (20–30)% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You

Expert Serpentscale Coat (E): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Pure Energy Shield

Enlightened Robe (ES): (40–50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Arcane Robe (ES): (40–50)% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge

Expert Keth Raiment (ES): (30–40)% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Expert Altar Robe (ES): (40–50)% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge

Expert Shaman Mantle (ES): +(20–30) to Spirit

Armor + Evasion

Heroic Armor (A, E): +(60–80) to maximum Life

Tournament Mail (A, E): +(20–25)% to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Resistance

Expert Cloaked Mail (A, E): +(20–25)% to Fire, Cold, or Lightning Resistance

Armor + Energy Shield

Revered Vestments (A, ES): +1% to all Maximum Elemental Resistances

Corvus Mantle (A, ES): +(20–30) to Spirit

Expert Rogue Armor (A, ES): +(60–80) to maximum Life

Expert Sacrificial Mantle (A, ES): +1% to all Maximum Elemental Resistances

Evasion + Energy Shield

Devout Garb (E, ES): +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance

Assassin Garb (E, ES): 5% increased Movement Speed

Expert Wayfarer Jacket (E, ES): +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance

Expert Scalper's Jacket (E, ES): 5% increased Movement Speed

Helmets, gloves, and boots

Currently, only items of the Golden set in Path of Exile 2 have implicit affixes. None of these items, however, grant defense stats as a tradeoff.

Helmets

Golden Wreath: +(16–24) to all Attributes

Golden Visage: +(8–16)% to all Elemental Resistances

Glove

Golden Bracers: +(20–30) to maximum Life

Boot

Golden Caligae: +(8–16)% to all Elemental Resistances

Unlike the weapon bases, armor is currently uniquely named at higher levels rather than slapping "Advanced" and "Expert" levels on lower-level gear. Yet, as we approach the full release of Path of Exile 2, we might see new pieces of armor, as future classes will demand their own flavor of fashion.

That may also yield new boots, gloves, and helmets with implicit affixes.

