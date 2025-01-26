Path of Exile 2: All weapon bases with implicit affixes

While implicit affixes are the domain of trinkets like Amulets and Rings in Path of Exile 2, some weapons also cut into that territory. The point of weapons is, of course, dealing damage (or being a stat stick for wizardry), so they will usually be limited to their damage value or inherent Spell. A few weapons do come with implicit affixes on top of the inherent damage stat, making them a bit more lucrative for min-maxing purposes.
In this guide, we'll explore all of these white weapon item bases that have implicit affixes in Path of Exile 2 (as of the current Early Access patch). Note that all of the weapons listed below also have "Advanced" and "Expert" variants at higher levels that come with these implicits.
All Path of Exile 2 weapon bases with an implicit affix
The following weapons in Path of Exile 2 have an implicit affix, categorized by weapon types. These implicits can often have their own value range, but those are unaffected by the affix tier system. The implicits are guaranteed on the respective items listed below, regardless of item rarity (non-Uniques).
For the weapons, we will also count the hidden implicits, which as of writing involve base damage conversion. These are not affixes per se, but they do give the weapon unique use cases.
One-Handed Maces
- Smithing Hammer: 50% of Base Damage is Fire
- Warpick: +(30–40)% to Critical Damage Bonus
- Construct Hammer: Causes Daze buildup equal to 100% of Damage dealt
- Jade Club: Always Hits
Two-Handed Maces
- Oak Greathammer: Causes (30–50)% increased Stun Buildup
- Cultist Greathammer: Strikes deal Splash damage to targets within 1.8 meters
- Crumbling Maul: Causes Enemies to Explode on Critical kill, for 10% of their Life as Physical Damage
- Totemic Greatclub: Crushes Enemies on Hit
Bows
- Warden Bow: (20–30)% chance to Chain an additional time
- Dual string Bow: Bow Attacks fire an additional Arrow
- Cultist Bow: 100% of Base Damage is Chaos
- Artillery Bow: Highest base damage for its level range, but 50% reduced Projectile Range
Crossbows
- Tense Crossbow: (20–30)% increased Bolt Speed
- Dryad Crossbow: Loads an additional bolt
- Bombard Crossbow: Grenade Skills Fire an additional Projectile
- Piercing Crossbow: (20–30)% chance to Pierce an Enemy
- Cumbrous Crossbow: +1 to the maximum number of Summoned Ballista Totems
Quarterstaves
- Long Quarterstaff: 16% increased Range
- Crackling Quarterstaff: 100% of Base Damage is Lightning
- Barrier Quarterstaff: +(10–15)% to Block chance
A notable aspect is how Path of Exile 2 currently has a lot of filler weapon bases. As mentioned earlier, all weapon bases right now have two placeholder variants in "Advanced" and "Expert". Meanwhile, for body armor, they have bespoke names and models.
Leading up to the full release of Path of Exile 2, we'll not only get all-new weapon types like Traps and Longswords, but also fresh item bases for each existing weapon type, so expect the list to get a lot bigger.
