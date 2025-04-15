Path of Exile 2: Best Lightning Spear Amazon build in patch 0.2.0

Lightning Spear, introduced in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, is currently the most popular skill in the game. This is thanks to its ability to clear the entire screen in a single throw. The skill is an efficient way to farm currency and equipment while being fun to play. So, let’s dive into the details and setup for Lightning Spear with the Amazon Ascendancy for the Huntress.

The best part about a build based around lightning is the ability to debuff enemies with “Shock”. Shocked enemies take 20% increased damage. While the Lightning Spear build is also possible on Ranger, Ascendancy for the Huntress dovetails well with her abilities.

Lightning Spear Amazon build setup in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0

Once you reach level 6, pick up Lightning Spear using an Uncut Skill Gem. Fill the support slots with Innervate and Lightning Infusion for better damage. The skill also gains 5% more damage with each level, so make sure to keep it a priority upgrade.

Completing the Ritual Altar in Hunting Grounds rewards you with an Uncut Spirit Gem, which can be used to acquire Herald of Thunder. Progressing further into the campaign will provide additional skills that can be used with Lightning Spear. Storm Lance, alongside Combat Frenzy and Barrage, is a great combination to sustain good damage.

Complete skill setup for Lightning Spear Amazon in Path of Exile 2

Lightning Spear: Perpetual Charge - Volt - Twofold - Bullseye - Deliberation

Perpetual Charge - Volt - Twofold - Bullseye - Deliberation Herald of Thunder: Longshot - Reach - Innervate

Longshot - Reach - Innervate Storm Lance: Blindside - Primal Armament - Lightning Infusion - Overextend - Close Combat

Blindside - Primal Armament - Lightning Infusion - Overextend - Close Combat Combat Frenzy: Profusion - Precision

Profusion - Precision Barrage: Premeditation - Ingenuity - Inhibitor

Premeditation - Ingenuity - Inhibitor Sniper's Mark: Arcane Tempo - Inspiration

How to play Lightning Spear Amazon

Throwing Lightning Spear may seem fun, but you must wait before throwing consecutive spears. Volt will build up a Voltaic Charge after traveling a certain distance. This is where the skill gains its ability to clear the entire screen. Each stack of Voltaic Charge will allow Lightning Spear to inflict more damage and chain between enemies.

Combat Frenzy will generate Frenzy Charges with each enemy electrocuted, which won’t be hard with multiple lightning skills at work. The addition of Perpetual Charge to Lightning Spear also provides a 35% chance to gain all the effects of Frenzy Charges without actually consuming them.

Sniper's Mark will have enemies take more critical hit damage, while Barrage will empower your next projectile attack, making it repeat twice. Here’s what the skill rotation for Lightning Spear will look like in Path of Exile 2:

Mapping

Throw Lightning Spear (after stacking Voltaic Charge)

Bossing

Storm Lance - Sniper's Mark - Barrage - Storm Lance

Gear and Skill Tree setup for Lightning Spear Amazon

Since we are using Lightning Spear, it’s important to have the appropriate weapon. Seaglass Spear provides a 10% critical hit chance, which can be further improved with affixes.

Boots, helmets, and chest pieces should have Evasion Rating. Better evasion provides a higher chance to dodge incoming attacks. Kitoko's Current unique gloves will help you sustain Frenzy Charges.

Alternatively, use gloves with added damage, life, and resistance. Rings, belts, and amulets are also good sources to max out all resistances and gain additional spirit to maintain persistent skills.

Complete gear setup for Boneshatter Warbringer

Weapon/Shield Increased Damage - Increased Critical Hit Chance - Accuracy Rating - Evasion Rating - Life Helmet Life - Accuracy Rating - Resistances Armor Evasion Rating - Life - Attribute - Resistances Boots Life - Movement Speed - Resistances Gloves Use Kitoko's Current or Gloves with Increased Damage - Life - Resistances Amulet Increased Spirit - Increased Critical Hit Chance - Resistances - Mana Rings Resistances - Life - Mana - Increased Damage Belt Life - Evasion Rating - Resistances

Lightning Spear requires a way to boost damage and the ability to use it more frequently. So, we build towards movement speed, as Voltaic Charge is based on distance traveled, while also picking up damage nodes along the way.

Lightning Spear starter Skill Tree in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Path of Building || YouTube @Fubgun)

Since we have been using Lightning Spear from the start of the Path of Exile 2 campaign, there isn’t a need to respec. Simply continue with the existing tree by picking nodes to boost damage and survivability.

Lightning Spear Amazon Ascendancy nodes to pick in Path of Exile 2

Note that the Amazon Ascendancy for the Huntress dovetails well with Lightning Spear. Furthermore, Nodes like Elemental Infusion and Critical Strike work incredibly well with the build. Elemental Infusion lets you consume Frenzy Charges to gain Lightning Infusion and cover more area with Lightning Spear.

Critical Strike converts excess Chance to Hit into a critical hit chance. This works well with the Huntress as we are already stacking Dexterity, and each point of Dexterity provides a +5 increase to accuracy rating, which boosts your Chance to Hit.

Pick up Penetrate after reaching Cruel difficulty with the 5th and 6th Ascendancy points. This ability also utilizes your accuracy rating to provide additional physical damage. The final two Ascendancy points will go towards Predatory Instinct for more damage against rare and unique enemies.

