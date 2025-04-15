Path of Exile 2: How to get and use Infuse weapon

Path of Exile 2’s Dawn of the Hunt update added a wealth of new powers and abilities, like Infuse weapon. It allows its user to activate a variety of elemental explosions via melee combat. The only catch is that only one specific class and Specialization has access to it, and that’s the Amazon. Thankfully, it’s also quite easy to get, once you’ve unlocked the impressive Specialization option for the new class.
At its core, Infuse weapon lets Amazon players build whatever elemental damage they would care to use, provided they have the right abilities in their loadout. That’s where things might get a little tricky. But if you’re playing a Huntress, and want to deal a variety of elemental explosions, here’s what you need to know.
How to unlock Infuse weapon in Path of Exile 2
In order to unlock Infuse weapon in Path of Exile 2, you need to complete either the Trial of the Sekhemas or the Trial of Chaos. Completing either one once will let you unlock the Amazon class, and gain access to the Infuse weapon skill. It will only take two points to unlock this power, so you can get it right away.
This will grant you the power immediately. Infuse weapon is a passive, so you don’t have to activate it, per se’. You just have to make sure you’re building the right charges. Here’s how it all works.
How to trigger Infuse weapon in Path of Exile 2
Building any type of charge in Path of Exile 2 grants the Amazon Elemental Infusions, which can then be triggered with Non-Melee Projectile Attacks. That projectile explodes at the end of its duration, dealing damage based on the Charges you had built up:
- Frenzy Charges grant Lightning Infusion
- Endurance Charges grant Fire Infusion
- Power Charges grant Cold Infusion
To make Infuse weapon work in Path of Exile 2, you need a skill that can generate a Charge Type, and a skill to Spend the Charge. Disengage and Cull the Weak are both solid ways to generate a charge or two. There are plenty of skills that can spend points, too. Here’s a sample:
- Lightning Spear
- Storm Lance
- Glacial Lance
- Whirlwind Lance
- Explosive Spear
- Barrage
Many Amazons also combine Combat Frenzy with Kitoko’s Current (Unique Gloves). Kitoko’s Current to generate swift charges. Combat Frenzy grants Frenzy Charges when you Electrocute/Freeze/Pin an enemy. Kitoko’s Current then has your LIghtning damage contribute to Electrocution buildup, making those charges nice and easy to build.
This makes Frenzy Charges/Lightning damage the best option for Amazons using Infuse Weapon in PoE2, but that doesn’t make it the only option. It’s simply the easiest to set up, and thus, likely to be the option many players go with.
