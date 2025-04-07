The reception towards Path of Exile 2's first de facto League, Dawn of The Hunt, has been far from optimal. Its recent Steam Reviews have dropped to "Mixed", sitting at a 43% positive weightage as of writing. After a cavalcade of nerfs, some highly unwarranted, players are finding the campaign to be a slog to get past.

In a new blog post titled "What We're Working On" this week, GGG has acknowledged many of these criticisms, laying out its plans to mitigate these issues.

Some of these have already been addressed, such as Minion and Spear Skill attack speed buffs with patch 0.2.0c today.

That said, here are the five big things that Path of Exile 2 developers have outlined to ship out in the coming weeks.

5 things coming in Path of Exile 2's next post-0.2.0 patch

New early-game Frenzy generation Skill for Huntress

Hunress will no longer have to rely on Parry for Frenzy (Image via GGG)

The reception of the brand-new Huntress class was more lukewarm than expected. Outside of two meta combos (Rake-Stomping Ground and Whirlwind-Barrage-Twisters), most Skills do not feel very performant against enemy scaling in the campaign.

This is not just a numbers problem but also a functionality-related setback.

Currently, you are required to rely on the finicky hitbox of Disengage on parried enemies to generate Frenzy charges till you get other Frenzy-generation tech like Combat Frenzy. As all of your elemental Spear skills practically demand the empowered variant via Frenzy charge, Huntress feels clunky very early on.

Path of Exile 2 developers will tide things over with a new Skill called Cull the Weak. This works similarly to the Monk Skill that grants Power Charge with Culling Strikes, except you get Frenzy in this case. Once added, Cull The Weak will be obtainable with Uncut Gem Lvl 3 and above.

More Checkpoints

This might be a misdiagnosis (Image via GGG)

One of the long-standing concerns about the campaign is the huge acres you have to trudge through in Act 3 (and even parts of Act 2, like the Mawdun Quarry). This is especially apparent in The Drowned City and Utzall, where the latter provides little incentive for its treasure-hunt side objective.

GGG will explore whether any of these map sizes in Path of Exile 2 can be decreased but made no immediate promises. Instead, for a quick fix, the developers will be doubling down on their checkpoint technology. To address concerns for this slow League, they will add even more checkpoints in larger areas.

Spectre and Tamed Beast rebinding

You can finally release the beasts from their contractual Gem (Image via GGG)

Bind Spectre, Path of Exile 2's most hyped summoning Skill, came out undercooked in patch 0.2.0. Once you get a Spectre, it is permanently bound to that Gem, and there's no way to undo that. For example, if you have invested a Jeweler's Orb in a Gem and added some quality to it. Once you get a Spectre, you're now stuck with it — if you get buyer's remorse, you'll have to forgo that Gem and get a freshly uncut Bind Spectre.

GGG will finally fix what seems to be a glaring design oversight in an upcoming patch. It will be "adding a way to rebind Spectres and Tamed Beasts" to eliminate the commitment anxiety surrounding these new summoning Skills.

New types of Stash tabs

New Stash tabs are coming (Image via GGG)

Although not a crucial talking point from 0.2.0 critiques, GGG is also finally expanding the diversity of stash tabs in Path of Exile 2. The Maps stash tab is already in the game, and this month, the developers plan to add one for Precursor Tablets and another for Socketables.

As the Dawn of The Hunt patch added even more socketables like Greater Runes and Talismans, this is a much more necessary addition. Furthermore, the Flasks Stash tabs will be expanded to include Charms in Path of Exile 2.

Atlas bookmarking system

Atlas bookmarking (Image via GGG)

The most unexpected quality-of-life feature that GGG will ship is a Bookmarking system for Atlas Nodes in the endgame. Through this component, you can pin an Atlas node and save it with a custom name for later use. It remains unknown whether this system will also be deployed with a search functionality, but it's a useful tool due to the eventual size of the Atlas.

