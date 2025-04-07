Path of Exile 2 0.2.0c patch notes: Minion buff and faster Spear Skills

Path of Exile 2's 0.2.0c patch is finally here, adding some much-needed boosts to Minion damage across all summoning skills. This restartless patch is also giving the Huntress class some love, with increments to the base attack time of a lot of Spear Skills. Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0) admittedly laid out the baseline powers at an abysmally low level, causing community-wide negative reception on how slow the campaign feels.
These patches will hopefully alleviate some of the player concerns about how underwhelming Huntress feels (outside of the meta Rake-Stomping Ground and Twister-spam routes, that is). GGG also plans to add a new Frenzy-generation skill similar to Monk's Culling Strike later on to help her Frenzy-dependent Skills in the early game.
All changes and bugfixes in the Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0c (restartless)
After patch 0.2.0c, Path of Exile 2 Minions have approximately 15% more Life through the early Campaign, tapering down to be unchanged by Gem Level 30 (or so). Additionally:
- Gem Level 10 Minions now have 41% More Damage.
- Gem Level 15 Minions now have 50% More Damage.
- Gem Level 20 Minions now have 60% More Damage.
- Gem Level 30 Minions now have 79% More Damage.
- The Life threshold Skeletal Arsonists can target other Minions, and the heal amount of Skeletal Clerics has been adjusted proportionately to the Minion Life changes.
Also Read: Are minion builds worth trying in patch 0.2.0?
Adjusted the Damage, Attack Speed, and Mana Costs for the following Spear Skills:
- Spear Throw deals ~8% more Damage at all skill levels.
- Lightning Spear Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 50%) and deals ~5% more Damage at all gem levels.
- Glacial Lance Attack Speed is now 50% of base (from 45%).
- Storm Lance Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 55%).
- Whirlwind Lance Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 55%).
- All the above skills (except Spear Throw) have had their Mana Costs lowered proportionately to the Attack Speed increases.
Boss changes
- Candlemass, the Living Rite's abilities has had their cooldowns slightly increased (This should result in it using attacks that are parryable more often).
- Fixed an issue where one of Candlemass, the Living Rite's cleaves were unblockable/unparryable.
- Count Geonor's abilities have had their cooldowns slightly increased (This should result in him using attacks that are parryable more often).
- Blackjaw the Remnant, Oloton the Remorseless, and Stormgore have had their skills rebalanced and visuals improved so their damage area more closely resemble their visuals.
Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0c Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Banners were not providing their benefits to players when placed.
- Fixed a bug where Raise Shield was missing the Melee type, so could not be supported by many Support Gems that required it.
- Fixed a bug where some Whirlwinds would disappear instantly when Whirlwind Lance had extra Projectiles.
- Fixed a bug where Concoction skills were not visually scaling with changes to Area of Effect.
- Fixed a bug where the Profusion Support Gem was not working with the Disengage or Retort Skills.
- Fixed a client crash when using the Wind Serpent's Fury Skill.
- Fixed 3 client crashes related to Gamepad UI.
- Fixed 3 instance crashes.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- Path of Exile 2 Mercenary Artillery Ballista build guide
- Dawn of The Hunt: Huntress League Starter build
- Best League Starter Lich build guide (0.2.0)
- 4 possible League Starter builds to try in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt