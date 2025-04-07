Path of Exile 2 0.2.0c patch notes: Minion buff and faster Spear Skills

Path of Exile 2's 0.2.0c patch is finally here, adding some much-needed boosts to Minion damage across all summoning skills. This restartless patch is also giving the Huntress class some love, with increments to the base attack time of a lot of Spear Skills. Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0) admittedly laid out the baseline powers at an abysmally low level, causing community-wide negative reception on how slow the campaign feels.

These patches will hopefully alleviate some of the player concerns about how underwhelming Huntress feels (outside of the meta Rake-Stomping Ground and Twister-spam routes, that is). GGG also plans to add a new Frenzy-generation skill similar to Monk's Culling Strike later on to help her Frenzy-dependent Skills in the early game.

All changes and bugfixes in the Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0c (restartless)

Infernalist is still unlikely to be meta (Image via GGG)

After patch 0.2.0c, Path of Exile 2 Minions have approximately 15% more Life through the early Campaign, tapering down to be unchanged by Gem Level 30 (or so). Additionally:

Gem Level 10 Minions now have 41% More Damage.

Gem Level 15 Minions now have 50% More Damage.

Gem Level 20 Minions now have 60% More Damage.

Gem Level 30 Minions now have 79% More Damage.

The Life threshold Skeletal Arsonists can target other Minions, and the heal amount of Skeletal Clerics has been adjusted proportionately to the Minion Life changes.

Adjusted the Damage, Attack Speed, and Mana Costs for the following Spear Skills:

Spear Throw deals ~8% more Damage at all skill levels.

Lightning Spear Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 50%) and deals ~5% more Damage at all gem levels.

Glacial Lance Attack Speed is now 50% of base (from 45%).

Storm Lance Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 55%).

Whirlwind Lance Attack Speed is now 60% of base (from 55%).

All the above skills (except Spear Throw) have had their Mana Costs lowered proportionately to the Attack Speed increases.

Boss changes

Candlemass, the Living Rite's abilities has had their cooldowns slightly increased (This should result in it using attacks that are parryable more often).

Fixed an issue where one of Candlemass, the Living Rite's cleaves were unblockable/unparryable.

Count Geonor's abilities have had their cooldowns slightly increased (This should result in him using attacks that are parryable more often).

Blackjaw the Remnant, Oloton the Remorseless, and Stormgore have had their skills rebalanced and visuals improved so their damage area more closely resemble their visuals.

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0c Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Banners were not providing their benefits to players when placed.

Fixed a bug where Raise Shield was missing the Melee type, so could not be supported by many Support Gems that required it.

Fixed a bug where some Whirlwinds would disappear instantly when Whirlwind Lance had extra Projectiles.

Fixed a bug where Concoction skills were not visually scaling with changes to Area of Effect.

Fixed a bug where the Profusion Support Gem was not working with the Disengage or Retort Skills.

Fixed a client crash when using the Wind Serpent's Fury Skill.

Fixed 3 client crashes related to Gamepad UI.

Fixed 3 instance crashes.

