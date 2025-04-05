Path of Exile 2's most hyped summoning Skill came out undercooked

As an avid Witch main in Path of Exile 2, the new summoning skill, Bind Spectre, is one that really caught my attention during the preview I took part in. In fact, we highlighted this as one of the reasons that the Witch class could secretly be overpowered as patch 0.2.0 launches. The potential to have specific minions from around the game world is pretty exciting, to be honest.
Unfortunately, all the hype may have been for nought. We heard early on that Bind Spectre wouldn’t be in at the beginning of Early Access because some issues simply couldn’t be fixed at the time. Some players have experimented with the skill and found that it’s lacking.
Path of Exile 2’s Bind Spectre skill appears to not be quite ready
There are a few things that are really frustrating with Path of Exile 2’s new summoning Skill, Bind Spectre, at the moment. If nothing else, it’s an incredibly cool idea, but its time has come. I’d love to see it in other ARPGs and MMOs. The closest thing we’ve seen is being able to control demons/undead temporarily in World of Warcraft.
So what’s wrong with this Path of Exile 2 summoning skill? Perhaps the most annoying thing is that when you bind a Spectre (an enemy minion), you cannot unbind it. Every time you use Bind Spectre, it has to be a clean, fresh gem. While the game is pretty generous with gems, it is frustrating to have to keep swapping gems.
There have been some noted issues with some of the Spectres as well. There have been reports of your new minion not attacking or firing abilities off away from your enemy, instead of towards them. This is something that can hopefully be fixed. Then you have the Skill Panel for these Spectres.
The abilities they possess aren’t displayed, so it’s hard to know which Support Gems you should socket. There have also been reports of physical abilities not dealing damage when you enhance them with the proper Support Gem, like Brutality. At least you can level them, so perhaps they won’t go to waste later, but right now, it’s looking a little rough for our undead masters out there. It’s such a cool idea, and hopefully, it will see some updates/fixes somewhere along the line.
Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features
- All new Ascendancies in path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt (0.2.0)
- Path of Exile 2: A Quick Summary of what’s new in Dawn of the Hunt
- Path of Exile 2’s upcoming content update is holding back PoE 1’s next league
- Path of Exile 2 brought back 40% of its player count with Dawn of The Hunt despite abysmal day-one experience