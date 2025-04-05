Path of Exile 2 brought back 40% of its player count with Dawn of The Hunt despite abysmal day-one experience

According to SteamDB, Path of Exile 2 brought back a significant number of players, despite Dawn of The Hunt having an incredibly rocky start. Disconnects, bugs, players not dealing damage, crashes, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. When Early Access launched initially, it managed to crash SteamDB, and over 500K players were logged in two days in a row.

While the Dawn of The Hunt update didn’t bring quite that many players back to Path of Exile 2, 40% of that is still nothing to sneeze at. It’s quite impressive. At the time of writing, there are over 100K people logged in, and that’s not counting consoles.

What led players to keep playing Path of Exile 2’s Dawn of The Hunt update, even with poor performance?

The latest 24-hour peak in Path of Exile 2’s SteamDB chart is 238,836 — quite a bit shy of the 578,569 that the game enjoyed at its peak. However, about 40% or so of the all-time peak is still very impressive. What makes this even more impressive is that day one (April 4, 2025) was a miserable experience for the vast majority of players.

Despite the frustration, players are still coming in by the droves to tackle this new content (Image via SteamDB)

There are still issues with Nvidia Reflex, and players had to constantly change their Renderer in the menus to either prevent lag or crashing. You were going to be stuck with one or the other. It took a few hours to hit me yesterday, but when it did, I couldn’t stay logged in for more than a few moments. Switching to the Vulkan renderer did help with the lag, but then the crashes hit.

It would take six or seven tries just to get back into Path of Exile 2. So what is keeping all these players around when so many are just frustrated? It’s likely to do with the goodwill the game has so far. The developers have done quite a bit to keep the game feeling fun and fresh, though a lot of that went away with patch 0.2.0’s nerfs and changes.

While we cannot truly know what’s in any one player’s head, it does sound like people are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. There’s been at least one hotfix that went out to reduce early-level enemy health due to how tanky they felt.

There are players who are incredibly frustrated by this experience, but there are at least as many sticking it out and hoping Grinding Gear Games will change the things they’re frustrated with. Nonetheless, the game is doing quite well from a numbers standpoint, just a day into the latest update.

