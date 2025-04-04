Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt: Which class is likely to be the strongest in patch 0.2.0?

Path of Exile 2’s Dawn of the Hunt update shakes up the game in a gigantic way, but which class will wind up being the strongest? Right now, we can only speculate because the meta has yet to be revealed. On top of that, we don’t know what the stats and balance changes will be, not to mention the various new Support Gems and Uniques coming to the game.

While we cannot say definitively what the strongest class will be, we have a good idea, and that’s Path of Exile 2’s newest class, the Huntress. It’s not likely to be as strong as the Spiritborn was in Diablo 4, but it will undoubtedly start strong. There’s no reason to drop a new class and have it be mediocre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Huntress is likely to be the strongest class in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0

The odds are high that the Huntress will be the strongest class in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, partially due to it just being the new class. I know there were tons of balance changes and so much that we don’t know about this upcoming update, but the odds of them releasing a brand-new class and making it weak seem low.

Disengage, Lightning Spear, Barrage, and Thunderous Leap all sound like amazing skills (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Then you have the Amazon Ascendancy, which is easily her best. It has remarkable passive nodes and strong activated abilities all around — like Infuse Weapon. Lightning Spear Amazon looks like it could be one of the strongest builds right out of the gate in Path of Exile 2 0.2.0, and that’s just one more reason to love the Huntress as the strongest class.

If you’re looking to do tons of damage with martial weapons like your spear, this will be the route to take. Combine the extra elemental damage and other benefits from Amazon with a Lightning Spear build? It’s going to get disgusting real fast. The build itself looks incredibly easy to pilot. You can farm up Ferocity charges easily with Parry and further enhance your already powerful attacks. Overall, the Huntress appears to have really powerful abilities and Ascendancies.

Even with nerfs, I think the Lich is still going to enhance the power of the Witch considerably (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While we feel strongly about the Huntress, I think a close runner-up, despite nerfs, will still be the Witch. The Lich is very much a hot topic of discussion and could be one of the strongest Ascendancies in the game.

There’s also the new Spectre skill, which allows minion players to customize their armies in incredible new ways. It likely won’t be broken, but it does offer something interesting for minion players.

Witches have received quite a few nerfs, including the removal of Grim Feast, Chaos Inoculation/Ghostwraithe no longer interacting, and the Spirit stat being harder to stack now. Even with these, I think Witches will retain a great deal of their strength going forward.

Finally, we’d like to point out that this is just our prediction before the meta begins to take shape. That said, this is the class we think will be the safest bet on day one and will be a solid choice for all players. Whatever winds up being the most overpowered will be determined later, and it may not be the Huntress.

