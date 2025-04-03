Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release time countdown (patch 0.2.0)

Dawn of the Hunt, Path of Exile 2's first economy reset patch, is going live on April 4, and we also know its precise release time: 7 pm UTC. Other than a host of new League mechanics and a balance reset, there's a lot more stuff in patch 0.2.0 that will be revealed when it goes live. For example, Grinding Gear Games has only unveiled a minute fraction of its 100+ Support Gems and chase Uniques that will be fundamental to the new meta.

Ad

Naturally, many returning Path of Exile 2 players are eager to know when the patch is dropping. In this article, we offer the exact release time for every region, as well as a global countdown.

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt (patch 0.2.0) release time for all regions

There might be no preload for this big patch (Image via GGG)

As confirmed by GGG, Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt is going live on April 4 at 12 pm Pacific Daylight Time (7 pm UTC). The patch will be available concurrently across all supported platforms, so PC gamers are not getting a head start this time.

Ad

Trending

Depending on your location, however, the release may theoretically take place on April 5. Here are the start times for the new League in various regions across the world:

United States and South America : 12 pm PST / 1 pm MDT / 2 pm CDT / 3 pm EDT / 4 pm BRT (April 4, 2025)

: 12 pm PST / 1 pm MDT / 2 pm CDT / 3 pm EDT / 4 pm BRT (April 4, 2025) Europe : 7 pm GMT / 7 pm UTC / 8 pm CET / 9 pm EET (April 4, 2025)

: 7 pm GMT / 7 pm UTC / 8 pm CET / 9 pm EET (April 4, 2025) Asia : 11 pm GST (April 4, 2025) / 12:30 am IST (April 5, 2025) / 3 am PHT (April 5, 2025) / 3 am CST (Beijing Time - April 5, 2025) / 4 am JST/KST (April 5, 2025)

: 11 pm GST (April 4, 2025) / 12:30 am IST (April 5, 2025) / 3 am PHT (April 5, 2025) / 3 am CST (Beijing Time - April 5, 2025) / 4 am JST/KST (April 5, 2025) Australia: 6 am AEDT / 8 am NZDT (April 5, 2025)

Ad

If these do not include your local timezone, here's a live countdown to the opening of Path of Exile 2's first de facto season with Dawn of the Hunt:

Ad

As you're waiting for this new PoE2 update, here are all the things you'll need to know about Dawn of the Hunt:

Will there be a pre-download for Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt before patch 0.2.0 goes live?

Ad

GGG has confirmed that it will make a preload available for the standalone PC Client sometime before the update. However, no preloads are available for the Steam and console versions that we're aware of.

Will Dawn of the Hunt content be bound to its own separate PoE2 league?

You can enjoy the new mechanics on Standard League too (Image via GGG)

Generally, with Path of Exile 1, a League's new mechanics are made available for a separate Challenge League realm. Dawn of the Hunt will also have its own League with a fresh economy to give everyone an equal start.

Ad

However, the new mechanics and content of patch 0.2.0 will be retroactively applied to Standard League. This means you can enjoy the new stuff, like Item Recombining, Azmeri Wisps, or the new Endgame maps, on your existing characters too.

Stay tuned for more Path of Exile 2 news and guides on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback