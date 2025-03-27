Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt Twitch drop and how to claim (GGG Live)

Path of Exile 2 will have its second big GGG Live after Early Access release later today (March 27, 2025). While the first one was about a sizeable patch (0.1.1 update), this one will unveil all the content coming for its first de-facto League, Dawn of The Hunt. Alongside a sneak peek of all the big endgame changes, the Huntress class, and new Ascendancies, this GGG Live will also have a unique cosmetic as a Twitch drop.

For those who haven't yet claimed any Twitch drops for Path of Exile 2 or the first game, here's how to do it and what to expect.

When does GGG Live begin today for Path of Exile 2's Dawn of The Hunt reveal?

To reveal all Dawn of The Hunt content in Path of Exile 2, the GGG Live will commence at 12pm PDT today (March 27, 2025). Depending on the timezone you're in, the stream might be on March 28. Here's when the GGG Live goes online for various regions:

United States and South America : 12 pm noon PT / 1 pm MT / 2 pm CT / 3 pm ET / 4 pm BRT (March 27, 2025)

: 12 pm noon PT / 1 pm MT / 2 pm CT / 3 pm ET / 4 pm BRT (March 27, 2025) Europe : 7 pm UTC / 9 pm CEST / 10 pm EEST (March 27, 2025)

: 7 pm UTC / 9 pm CEST / 10 pm EEST (March 27, 2025) Asia : 11 pm GST (March 27, 2025) / 12:30 am IST (March 28, 2025) / 3 am PHT (March 28, 2025) / 3 am CST (Beijing Time - March 28, 2025) / 4 am JST/KST (March 28, 2025)

: 11 pm GST (March 27, 2025) / 12:30 am IST (March 28, 2025) / 3 am PHT (March 28, 2025) / 3 am CST (Beijing Time - March 28, 2025) / 4 am JST/KST (March 28, 2025) Australia: 5 am AEST / 6 am NZST (March 28, 2025)

Here's a live countdown to the stream, which can be viewed on GGG's YouTube and Twitch handle:

GGG Live Twitch drop and how to claim it

This is what the page looks like when you're all set (Image via Sportskeeda || GGG)

For watching the upcoming Dawn of The Hunt reveal stream, you will get the Executioner's Guillotine Unique Finisher Effect as a Twitch reward. This massive guillotine drops on top of slain bosses as a flavor cosmetic. To claim it, follow these steps:

Make sure you're logged into Twitch with a drops-viable account

Log into your Path of Exile account and then go to the Twitch Connections page.

If it doesn't already say "Path of Exile account is currently connected to Twitch account," go to Twitch under "Other Connections" and hit "Connect" and then autohrize the link

After ensuring your PoE account is linked to your Twitch handle, watch any Twitch-drop enabled Path of Exile 2 stream for two hours between 12 pm PDT (March 27) and 10 am PDT (March 28).

Redeem the reward from your Twitch inventory once the requirements are met

To equip the effect in-game, you can simply do it through the cosmetics menu in Path of Exile 2 from pause menu > Microtransactions.

