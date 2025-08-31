Path of Exile 2: Elemental Infusions, explained

Elemental Infusions in Path of Exile 2 are the latest gameplay mechanic introduced with the Third Edict update. This feature allows you to combine elements using different skills and grant them more damage, and it opens up a new way to apply various elemental ailments on enemies. Moreover, it encourages players to try out different skills rather than stick to a select few.

Ad

Mixing elements isn’t a new concept and has been a feature since Path of Exile 1. However, it was limited to Flame Wall and Spark. With Path of Exile 2, Grinding Gear Games expanded on this system and added the ability to set fire to Gas and Oil Grenades for AoE damage.

Elemental Infusions in Path of Exile 2 explained

Elemental Storm using Fire Storm with Infusions (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Various skills in Path of Exile 2 will leave behind an "Infusion" of corresponding elements after their effect ends. These can be collected by simply walking over them, and they will empower the next skill you cast with the type of element you picked up for the next 20 seconds. A circle will appear on the action bar for all Infusion-supported skills.

Ad

Trending

There are three types of Infusions in the game:

Cold Infusion: Left after detonating Frost Bomb on the ground.

Left after detonating Frost Bomb on the ground. Fire Infusion: Spawns upon triggering Living Bomb on an enemy.

Spawns upon triggering Living Bomb on an enemy. Lightning Infusion: Spawns after the duration of the Orb of Storm ends.

The maximum number of Elemental Infusions you can hold for each of these is three. Collecting an Infusion will refresh the 20-second timer, but only if you don’t have the maximum count. Another thing to note is that the duration of the stacks is shared, meaning the entire stack will disappear once the timer hits zero.

Ad

Lightning Infusion with a skill that can make use of it (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Each spell you cast will consume one Infusion based on the type of element it can combine with. Speaking of combining elements, not all spells will have the same interaction. Most can only combine with a single skill Infusion.

Ad

For example, Spark can use the Cold Infusion, but will not benefit from Fire or Lightning Infusions. Similarly, Arc can use Lightning, but will not combine with Cold or Fire. Other skills, such as Comet, Flame Wall, and Fireball, also follow the same trend.

That said, Fire Storm is one of the few skills in the game that you can combine with both Cold and Lightning. Not only that, but it can also use them together to rain down an elemental shower consisting of all three elements.

Ad

Check out our other related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More