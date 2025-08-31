Path of Exile 2: Hollow Palm Acolyte of Chayula build guide (0.3.0)

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3 introduced a lot of notable changes, one of which includes the Hollow Palm Technique. It is a Keystone passive that allows you to fight bare-handed while using Quarterstaff skills. While it can work with any character class, the Monk can make use of it very early in the game and has a good synergy as the primary user of Quarterstaff-based skills.

If you are one of those who have been waiting for the Iron Fist Monk, the Hollow Palm Technique will cure the itch. This guide will help you set up Skill Gems, gear, and the passive tree for Hollow Palm Acolyte of Chayula.

Is a Hollow Palm build viable as a League-starter in Path of Exile 2 0.3?

Hollow Palm Technique is one of the most fun builds in PoE 2 Rise of the Abyssal League (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Hollow Palm is one of the new Keystone passives that you may be conflicted about. It turns your character into a living weapon, allowing you to use all of the Quarterstaff skills bare-handed. While it’s fun, the Monk already suffers from a slow leveling journey due to a lack of damage nodes in the early game.

However, the question remains: Is it worth picking a Hollow Palm build viable as a League-starter in Path of Exile 2? The answer would be yes, but with a small catch. While the Keystone is only 12 points away, you’ll be lacking a lot of necessary stats to make the build feel strong.

However, once you have invested enough, it is a powerful and fun build, at least for the campaign. The endgame potential for it is still unknown.

How to play a Hollow Palm Acolyte in Path of Exile 2: Skill gem setup

Bring chaos by your own hands with Hollow Palm Acolyte (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Once you complete your first Ascendancy trial (around level 20), you can pick up Hollow Palm Technique. If you are using Quarterstaff from the get-go, you won’t need to change the Skill Gems unless you want to try something different. If not, keep an eye out for a good Quarterstaff.

However, we recommend using Lightning Arrow and Rod with a bow until you complete the Trials of the Sekhemas. It is much faster than leveling with Glacial Cascade or other Quarterstaff skills and can also take down bosses without much hassle.

Here’s the Hollow Palm Skill Gem setup:

Tempest Flurry: Rapid Attack - Lightning Attunement - Elemental Armament

Rapid Attack - Lightning Attunement - Elemental Armament Herald of Thunder: Longshot - Magnified Area

Longshot - Magnified Area Storm Wave: Lightning Attunement - Elemental Armament

Lightning Attunement - Elemental Armament Frost Bomb: Magnified Area

Magnified Area Charged Staff: Shock - Innervate

The build works similarly to a regular Tempest Flurry build on a Monk. If anything, we’ll be taking advantage of the additional bonus provided by the Hollow Palm Technique. Note that you don’t need to go with a Lightning-based build. Ice Strike is a good skill if you want to build around Cold or go hybrid with attack damage converted into Cold and Lightning.

Passive tree setup for Hollow Palm Acolyte in Path of Exile 2

Hollow Palm Acolyte passive tree setup (Image via PoB || Grinding Gear Games)

Before you pick up Hollow Palm Technique, focus on damage and attack speed nodes, as they will be crucial when you swap to a fist-fight. After you reach around level 25, swap to Quarterstaff and start punching your problems away.

After damage and attack speed, look for passives that improve critical chance and damage. For the Jugular and Deadly Force are some of the close nodes. Moving away from the starting area, Careful Assassin and Throat Seeker are two strong passives and are near the other nodes you need.

For attribute nodes, try to get as much dexterity as possible because most of the Support Gems are of the same category. It will help improve Evasion and the Deflect status, which will ultimately enhance survivability in the endgame. Around Level 40, you should have two Ascendancy points. Here are the Notables you need to unlock:

Walking Dream

Inner Turmoil

Ideal gear for leveling Hollow Palm Acolyte in Path of Exile 2

Gear is something you must choose based on your preference if you want to optimize your build. The Hollow Palm Technique offers additional benefits based on different armor stats. Stacking one type can significantly improve the build. Here are the main benefits:

1% more attack speed per 25 Items Evasion Rating on Equipped armor items

0.1% to Critical Hit Chance per 10 Item Energy Shield on Equipped Armour Items

Based on preference, you can go with either a Dexterity-based armor or an Intelligence-based armor. You can also choose to strike a balance between the two, but whatever your choice, the affixes will remain the same. Here’s what you want on your gear besides Evasion and Energy Shield:

Items Recommended Affixes Helmet Life - Energy Shield/Evasion - Resistance Chest Life - Resistance - Increased Attribute % Amulet Attribute - Increased Gem Level - Life/Mana Ring Resistances - Raw Damage - Mana Regen Gloves Life - Resistances - Attribute Belt Resistance - Life/Mana Recovery - Life/Mana Boots Movement Speed

Note that with the Hollow Palm Technique, you don’t need a weapon. While it does make the build cheaper, the cost is that you lose a bunch of stats that could make the build even stronger. Since the Skill Gems have their own base critical chance, you’ll need to pick up passives to enhance them.

