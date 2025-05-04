Path of Exile 2 Glacial Lance Deadeye build guide

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 introduced a variety of Spear skills, and Glacial Lance has been quite popular among players. The main reason why Glacial Lance is incredible is due to the AoE damage that helps with faster clears. It slows down and freezes enemies, which can help you avoid taking damage.

As for the Ascendency, Deadeye features some powerful Ascendency passives, one of which helps maintain Frenzy Charges, which is vital for the build to work properly.

Leveling strategy for Deadeye post Glacial Lance

LA Ranger leveling (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Glacial Lance isn’t available from the start and requires a level 7 Uncut Skill Gem along with 52 Dexterity and a player level of 22. For now, use the bow and arrow throughout Act 1

As for skills that can clear enemies without breaking a sweat, use Lightning Arrow and Lightning Rod. Both skills are available after reaching Clearfell for the first time and are the best leveling skills in the early acts of the game.

Try to find a bow and quiver with an additional level of Projectile Skills and an additional Cold Damage suffix for even faster clear speed. For passives, keep picking up projectile damage in the skill tree to stack damage.

The projectile damage will also be helpful when switching to Glacial Lance. The skill counts as a projectile, so you’ll save a few points in respec. Here is an example of an early skill tree layout.

Deadeye early leveling with Lightning Arrow (Image via Pathofbuilding || Grinding Gear Games)

Glacial Lance Deadeye build setup in Path of Exile 2

Glacial Lance skill info (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After reaching the required level, you can start blasting Glacial Lance. In the early game, this skill might not be as fast in clearing, likely because it will need a lot of support gems and proper gear to scale the damage further.

One important skill is Combat Frenzy, which requires you to be level 42. As you inflict freeze on enemies, you can get Frenzy Charges, which will enhance Glacial Lance to explode the ice fragments left behind by the skill.

Upon shifting your build towards Glacial Lance, you will need to respec some of the earlier acquired nodes from the skill tree. The base pathing will remain the same, but some of the branching points will have to change.

The main focus point, as you level up, should be increasing critical hit chance. Below is an example of the passive skill tree for Glacial Lance Deadeye.

Glacial Lance Deadeye endgame skill tree (Image via Pathofbuilding || Grinding Gear Games)

Skill setup for Glacial Lance Deadeye

Glacial Lance: Martial Tempo - Cold Infusion - Perpetual Charge - Primal Armament

Martial Tempo - Cold Infusion - Perpetual Charge - Primal Armament Herald of Ice: Magnified Effect - Longshot - Elemental Focus - Reach

Magnified Effect - Longshot - Elemental Focus - Reach Combat Frenzy: Profusion

Profusion Cast on Critical: Sniper’s Mark - Hypothermia

Sniper’s Mark - Hypothermia Wind Dancer: Blind

Cast on Critical requires a lot of Spirit, and if it’s something you are struggling with, try to use Sniper’s Mark and Hypothermia manually. Casting manually also has the advantage of marking the target you want.

Gear recommendation for Glacial Lance Deadeye

Seaglass Spear (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Apart from unique items, the gear is completely out of your control when it comes to perfect affixes. As you progress further, you’ll get better currency drops in Cruel Act, which can be used to craft or trade gear.

The unique items that complement the Glacial Lance Deadeye build are Tangletounge, Nightscale, and Serpent’s Egg. Tangletounge is one of the best spears in Path of Exile 2, mainly due to having a lot of critical chance and the ability to Fork projectiles on critical hits.

This is further enhanced by Nightscale, which comes with another critical chance affix. Lastly, the Serpent’s Egg amulet is an additional charge for every charge. For this build, it will be a Frenzy Charge.

As for your regular gear, you can try to get these rolls. If you cannot get the uniques, use a Seaglass Spear as it provides the highest critical chance. Look for affixes like an additional level of Projectile Skills, Cold Damage, and increased Critical Chance.

Here are additional gear recommendations:

Gear Affixes Helmet Mana - Resistances - Energy Shield Body Armor Spirit - Resistances - Evasion/Energy Shield - Life Regeneration Weapon (Use Tangletounge) Added Cold Damage - Increased Critical Hit Chance - Increased Attack Speed - Gain Life/Mana on Kill Gloves (use Nightscale) Added Cold Damage - Attribute - Resistances Boots Movement Speed - Resistances - Increased Defenses - Mana Rings Resistances - Life - Mana - Gain Life/Mana on Kill - Increased Cast Speed - Added Cold Damage Belt Life - Mana - Resistances - Increased Life/Mana Recovery from Flasks - Increased Charges Gained Amulet (Serpent’s Egg) (anoint Stormcharged) Spirit - Increased Critical Hit/Damage - Resistances - Attribute - Increased Evasion/Energy Shield

If you are still unsatisfied with how often you are dealing critical hits due to a lack of uniques, you can also anoint the amulet with Stormcharged. This passive will provide you with a 20% increased critical hit chance, and if you deal a critical hit, it adds a 40% elemental damage increase.

