Path of Exile 2: How to generate Frenzy charges?

Frenzy charges grant Path of Exile 2 players temporary Attack Speed/Cast Speed, and more damage. That makes them incredibly valuable on their own. However, there are numerous skills, especially for the Huntress class, that can burn those Frenzy charges to deal incredible, board-clearing damage. Depending on your build, there are several ways you can get access to these charges, though many of them do require some measure of Dexterity in your build.
Frenzy charges are especially useful if you use Infuse weapon on the Amazon class. This ability turns Frenzy charges into Lightning Infusion, which adds lightning explosions to the end of a projectile. This is just one reason you might want them. If you want to know how to build Frenzy Charges, we’re here to help.
Easy ways to generate Frenzy charges in Path of Exile 2
- Parry + Disengage combo
- Cull the Weak skill
- Combat Frenzy
- Combat Frenzy + Chainsting unique
- Sniper’s Mark
- Retort
Several abilities across Path of Exile 2 will give you Frenzy charges. One of the easiest ways in the early game is to use Parry+Disengage. You parry an incoming attack using a shield that grants the power, and Disengage backwards, to trigger a Frenzy charge. However, many players felt this was a clunky early game way to farm charges, so a hotfix added Cull the Weak to the game.
Cull the Weak is a charge attack, and if it hits at least one enemy, it grants you a Frenzy charge. You can combine this with other movement tech like Disengage to dash back in and pick up another charge.
Another great option for Frenzy charges in Path of Exile 2 is the Combat Frenzy Support Gem. It's an invaluable buff, which, while active, grants you a Frenzy charge when you Freeze, Electrocute, or Pin an enemy. It can only occur once every few seconds, though (depending on rank).
You’ll want to build around this a bit, having some access to Freeze/Electrocute/Pin damage. One way to do this is through Unique weapons, like the Chainsting (Hunting Spear) Unique. This makes all damage from hits with this weapon contribute to Pin buildup. Thus, you can use it to build Frenzy charges. This could also be seen as a sort of clunky way to do it, but it does work.
Then there is the Sniper’s Mark. If you mark an enemy with it and then critically strike, you gain a Frenzy charge in Path of Exile 2. This is more useful on bosses, since they may stick around long enough for you to crit them, or at the very least, Rares.
Finally, there’s the Retort Support Gem. You can use this on a wide variety of skills to generate a Frenzy charge. Supported Skills consume an enemy's Parried Debuff on hit, to generate a Frenzy charge. This is for players who use Parry, but don’t use Disengage.
You can use it on all manner of skills: Rolling Slam, Boneshatter, Vine Arrow, Herald of Ice/Thunder, Tempest Bell, Leap Slam, Gas Arrow, Escape Shot, Lightning Arrow, Snipe, and so many others. Using any one of these methods can get you the Frenzy charges you need in-game.
