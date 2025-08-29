Path of Exile 2: How to convert Premium Tab to Merchant's Tab

Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict introduced an asynchronous trade system, allowing players to purchase and sell items without having to interact with others. However, to put items for sale, you’ll need at least one Merchant’s Tab. It’s a new type of stash tab available within the microtransaction store for 40 points. Before its introduction, the Premium Tabs were the only way to trade with other players.
However, thanks to the Merchant's Tab, the Premium Tabs are no longer required. Following this change, Grinding Gear Games is allowing people to convert their Premium Tabs into Merchant’s free of cost. This guide will take you through the entire process.
How to convert a Premium Tab to a Merchant's Tab in Path of Exile 2
Converting your Premium Tabs into Merchant's Tab will only take a few moments. Follow the instructions below to start listing your items for sale as soon as possible.
- Visit the Path of Exile 2 website and sign in to your account.
- Open ‘My Account’ and navigate to the ‘Merchant's Tab Upgrade’ section.
- Scroll down to see the number of ‘Eligible Premium Tabs’.
- Click on ‘Upgrade to Merchant's Tab’ to your Eligible Premium Tab.
- The website will ask for confirmation, select ‘Upgrade to Merchant's Tab’ once again.
- Once done, you will be able to list items in the in-game marketplace.
Note: Converted tabs will no longer be accessible in Path of Exile 1 until they are officially supported.
Merchant's Tab conversion restrictions in Path of Exile 2
While the ability to convert your existing Premium Tabs into a Merchant's Tab is easy and helps you save some premium currency, there’s a catch. The conversion process isn’t available for all tabs. We mentioned ‘Eligible Premium Tabs’, which are the only tabs that can be upgraded.
If a regular tab was converted into Premium, it will not be eligible for conversion. Only those that were a direct purchase can be changed into a Merchant's Tab. Additionally, this conversion process is available only for those tabs that were purchased before patch 0.3. While the Premium Tabs are still available for purchase, you won’t be able to convert the new ones.
