Can you increase your inventory size in Path of Exile 2?

One of the more frustrating things about Path of Exile 2 is the inventory size. The various pieces of weapons and armor take up different amounts of slots, and it’s common to constantly go back to town to sell/disenchant/store the drops you pick up. I have to do it a few times on each map. This is a place where Diablo 4 has an edge over PoE 2 — the inventory system is so much better, due to all items having the same slot size.
The good news is that players can actually increase their inventory size — a little bit, anyway. The bad news is that it’s incredibly restricted. If you want to increase your inventory size in Path of Exile 2, you better be a Warrior.
Only one Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 can increase inventory size
Only the Titan Ascension has the capacity to increase inventory size in Path of Exile 2. Everyone else just has to get by on what they have. To unlock the Titan Ascension, you’ll need to complete either the Trial of the Sekhemas, or Trial of Chaos, and choose Titan, once you’ve reached the end and defeated the boss.
You only need two points for your Ascendancy, and you can pick Colossal Capacity, which immediately adds 20 more slots to your inventory. Unfortunately, that’s the best that you’re going to see in Path of Exile 2 in terms of inventory size. Perhaps in the future, there will be some kind of update or other options.
The most you can hope for right now is spending Points to increase your stash size in PoE 2 — while that doesn’t increase your inventory size, it lets you hold more stuff for your alts, or for whichever character you want to hold gear for. It’s one of the only real weaknesses in PoE 2 — the bigger a piece of gear is, the less room you have for other valuables.
You either go Titan and get a paltry +20 spaces, or you just make the best of what you have, that’s the reality of it. I don’t really think 20 spaces is really that great, but it’s better than nothing. Unfortunately, I’m not keen on Titan, when Smith of Kitava exists, so I’m stuck with the default inventory size.
