Path of Exile 2: All Lineage Support Gems

Lineage Supports are Unique Support Gems added to Path of Exile 2 with The Third Edict (patch 0.3). There are 40 of these in the game right now, and sort of like Vaal Gems from the first game, some of these are quirky variants of regular Support Gems. Some others, however, can be build-defining, or provide very specialized use-cases. For example, Piety's Mercy makes it so that the supported Skill cannot kill enemies with direct damage.

Unlike regular Supports, you cannot get these off Uncut Support Gems. Most (but not all) of these Lineage Supports can be found in the new Abyssal domains in Path of Exile 2.

This new (or repurposed, depending on how you look at it) League mechanic is quite common, so much so that I've faced it on every other campaign area so far. You'll probably end up with a couple of these Lineage Supports by the time you hit Endgame.

All Lineage Supports in Path of Exile 2 (patch 0.3.0)

Even though Lineage Supports are a completely new tier of Support Gems in Path of Exile 2, they still just occupy a +5 STR/DEX/INT requirement individually.

Path of Exile 2 Lineage Supports that require STR (Red)

STR Lineage Supports (Image via GGG)

Amanamu's Tithe : Supports Persistent Minion Skills, granting a chance when Supported Minions die for you to gain an Abyssal Monster Modifier.

: Supports Persistent Minion Skills, granting a chance when Supported Minions die for you to gain an Abyssal Monster Modifier. Brutus' Brain : Supports skills which create Minions, causing those Minions to be unable to deal or take Damage. Cannot support skills which create undamageable Minions.

: Supports skills which create Minions, causing those Minions to be unable to deal or take Damage. Cannot support skills which create undamageable Minions. Atalui's Bloodletting : Supports any Skill, turning a portion of its Mana cost into a Life cost. Does not support Skills which reserve Spirit. Supported Skills Gain a portion of their Life cost as extra Physical Damage.

: Supports any Skill, turning a portion of its Mana cost into a Life cost. Does not support Skills which reserve Spirit. Supported Skills Gain a portion of their Life cost as extra Physical Damage. Einhar's Beastrite : Supports Melee Strike skills, causing them to steal a Modifier from Rare monsters they kill for a lengthy duration, while being unable to damage enemies not on low Life. Does not modify skills used by Minions.

: Supports Melee Strike skills, causing them to steal a Modifier from Rare monsters they kill for a lengthy duration, while being unable to damage enemies not on low Life. Does not modify skills used by Minions. Uruk's Smelting : Supports any skill, causing Armour Break it inflicts to be stronger. Fully Breaking Armour with Supported Skills permanently increases the Physical Damage taken by those affected, up to a cap.

: Supports any skill, causing Armour Break it inflicts to be stronger. Fully Breaking Armour with Supported Skills permanently increases the Physical Damage taken by those affected, up to a cap. Paquate's Pact : Supports Warcries, causing them to inflict massive amounts of Corrupted Blood on enemies in their area of effect, at the cost of your Life.

: Supports Warcries, causing them to inflict massive amounts of Corrupted Blood on enemies in their area of effect, at the cost of your Life. Kaom's Madness : Supports Melee Attacks which create fissures in the ground, causing them to create many additional fissures at the cost of damage, attack speed, and area of effect.

: Supports Melee Attacks which create fissures in the ground, causing them to create many additional fissures at the cost of damage, attack speed, and area of effect. Tawhoa's Tending : Supports Skills which create Totems, causing those Totems to have more Life. Totems created by Supported Skills explode on death, dealing Physical damage based on their Life.

: Supports Skills which create Totems, causing those Totems to have more Life. Totems created by Supported Skills explode on death, dealing Physical damage based on their Life. Xoph's Pyre : Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Contribute to Ignites.

: Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Contribute to Ignites. Uul-Netol's Embrace : Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Break Armour.

: Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Break Armour. Uthred's Exodus : Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided no other supports are used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels.

: Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided no other supports are used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels. Uthred's Omen : Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided exactly one other support is used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels.

: Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided exactly one other support is used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels. Uthred's Augury : Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided exactly two other supports are used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels.

: Supports Skills which can gain levels, granting them many additional levels provided exactly two other supports are used with the supported Skill. Does not support skills which do not have levels. Daresso's Passion: Supports Banner Skills, causing them to require significantly less Glory to use.

Path of Exile 2 Lineage Supports that require DEX (Green)

DEX Lineage Supports (Image via GGG)

Arakaali's Lust : Supports any Skill that Hits Enemies, causing it to deal increasingly higher damage the more Poisons are on the target.

: Supports any Skill that Hits Enemies, causing it to deal increasingly higher damage the more Poisons are on the target. Atziri's Allure : Supports Curse Skills, causing those Curses to ignore the usual Curse Limit, but be reflected back to you.

: Supports Curse Skills, causing those Curses to ignore the usual Curse Limit, but be reflected back to you. Ailith's Chimes : Supports Skills which can expend Combo. On expending Combo with Supported Skills, you have a chance to gain Power Charges based on the amount of Combo expended.

: Supports Skills which can expend Combo. On expending Combo with Supported Skills, you have a chance to gain Power Charges based on the amount of Combo expended. Arjun's Medal : Supports Crossbow Skills, granting a chance to load a bolt into all Crossbow Ammunition on kill with Supported Skill.

: Supports Crossbow Skills, granting a chance to load a bolt into all Crossbow Ammunition on kill with Supported Skill. Ratha's Assault : Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, causing them to load multiple extra bolts. Supported Skills cannot reload normally, instead loading bolts when you Dodge.

: Supports Crossbow Ammunition Skills, causing them to load multiple extra bolts. Supported Skills cannot reload normally, instead loading bolts when you Dodge. Piety's Mercy : Supports Skills that cause Damaging Hits. Hits from Supported Skills cannot kill Enemies.

: Supports Skills that cause Damaging Hits. Hits from Supported Skills cannot kill Enemies. Tul's Stillness : Supports Skills that cause Damaging Hits. Hits from Supported Skills cannot kill Enemies.

: Supports Skills that cause Damaging Hits. Hits from Supported Skills cannot kill Enemies. Rakiata's Flow : Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, causing those Hits to treat Enemy Elemental Resistances as inverted.

: Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, causing those Hits to treat Enemy Elemental Resistances as inverted. Rigwald's Ferocity : Supports Attack skills, granting them Attack Speed at the cost of Damage or Damage at the cost of Attack Speed depending on Weapon Set they are used in. Does not modify skills used by Minions.

: Supports Attack skills, granting them Attack Speed at the cost of Damage or Damage at the cost of Attack Speed depending on Weapon Set they are used in. Does not modify skills used by Minions. Tacati's Ire : Supports Skills which can cause Damaging Hits. Poison inflicted with Supported Skills deals Damage faster the higher your Rage.

: Supports Skills which can cause Damaging Hits. Poison inflicted with Supported Skills deals Damage faster the higher your Rage. Garukhan's Resolve: Supports Attack Skills you use yourself which do not already have some Condition for use. Supported Skills can only be used after you have moved a certain distance, but will Bifurcate Critical Hit Chance. Cannot support Skills which have a Cooldown or that are Triggered, and does not modify skills used by Minions.

Path of Exile 2 Lineage Supports that require INT (Blue)

INT Lineage Supports (Image via GGG)

Arbiter's Ignition : Supports Fire Spell Skills. You have a chance to gain Flame Archon when Igniting with Supported Skills.

: Supports Fire Spell Skills. You have a chance to gain Flame Archon when Igniting with Supported Skills. Ahn's Citadel : Supports skills that create walls in a line, causing them to instead be created along a Fissure, at the cost of damage and Area of Effect.

: Supports skills that create walls in a line, causing them to instead be created along a Fissure, at the cost of damage and Area of Effect. Doedre's Undoing : Supports Curse Skills. Supported Curse Skills create Hazardous areas which explode when Enemies enter them, Cursing Enemies and dealing Chaos Damage based on your Intelligence.

: Supports Curse Skills. Supported Curse Skills create Hazardous areas which explode when Enemies enter them, Cursing Enemies and dealing Chaos Damage based on your Intelligence. Dialla's Desire : Supports any Skill which has levels, increasing the level and Quality, while reducing the cost and Reservation.

: Supports any Skill which has levels, increasing the level and Quality, while reducing the cost and Reservation. Esh's Radiance : Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Contribute to Shock.

: Supports Skills that can cause Damaging Hits, granting extra Chaos damage and causing Chaos damage to Contribute to Shock. Vilenta's Propulsion : Supports Spell Skills that fire Projectiles, causing increases and reductions to cast speed to also apply to Projectile speed.

: Supports Spell Skills that fire Projectiles, causing increases and reductions to cast speed to also apply to Projectile speed. Ixchel's Torment : Supports Skills which Trigger other Skills. Skills Triggered by Supported Skills have their Damage, Area of Effect, and Projectile Speed randomly raised or lowered when Triggered, as well as recovering a random amount of their cost when Triggered.

: Supports Skills which Trigger other Skills. Skills Triggered by Supported Skills have their Damage, Area of Effect, and Projectile Speed randomly raised or lowered when Triggered, as well as recovering a random amount of their cost when Triggered. Romira's Requital : Supports Skills that create Companions which can be damaged. Minions created by Supported Skills take a portion of Hit Damage you would otherwise have taken, but have lowered maximum Life. A percentage of Damage taken this way is Recouped by you as Life.

: Supports Skills that create Companions which can be damaged. Minions created by Supported Skills take a portion of Hit Damage you would otherwise have taken, but have lowered maximum Life. A percentage of Damage taken this way is Recouped by you as Life. Sione's Temper : Supports Projectile Spells. Supported Spells have an increasingly higher chance to fire many additional Projectiles in a circle, resetting when they do.

: Supports Projectile Spells. Supported Spells have an increasingly higher chance to fire many additional Projectiles in a circle, resetting when they do. Tecrod's Revenge : Supports skills that create Persistent Minions, causing those Minions to fight on when they are fatally wounded, dying after a short duration or when they take further damage exceeding their maximum Life. Minions from Supported Skills gain Soul Eater and a burst of speed on entering this state.

: Supports skills that create Persistent Minions, causing those Minions to fight on when they are fatally wounded, dying after a short duration or when they take further damage exceeding their maximum Life. Minions from Supported Skills gain Soul Eater and a burst of speed on entering this state. Kalisa's Crescendo : Supports Curse Skills. Enemies Cursed by Supported Skills are Pacified for the final portion of the Supported Curse's duration.

: Supports Curse Skills. Enemies Cursed by Supported Skills are Pacified for the final portion of the Supported Curse's duration. Kurgal's Leash : Supports Commandable Minions causing you and the Supported Minion to gain Unholy Might when you Command them.

: Supports Commandable Minions causing you and the Supported Minion to gain Unholy Might when you Command them. Kulemak's Dominion : Supports Offering Skills, causing Spells that affect an area around you or a target location to also affect the area around Supported Offerings.

: Supports Offering Skills, causing Spells that affect an area around you or a target location to also affect the area around Supported Offerings. Varashta's Blessing : Supports any Skill that can deal Damage, causing it to deal more Damage per different Command Skill used.

: Supports any Skill that can deal Damage, causing it to deal more Damage per different Command Skill used. Zarokh's Refrain: Supports Spells that affect an area around you or a target location. Supported Spells echo twice, causing their effects to happen again after a short delay, but Supported Skills are given a short Cooldown. Cannot support Channelling skills, Remote skills, skills which already have a Cooldown, or skills which are Triggered.

