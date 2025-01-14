Path of Exile 2: How to get loot filter on consoles

The Path of Exile 2 experience is about to improve with the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated 0.1.1 patch. It will finally give proper loot filter support to the console playerbase. A solid loot filter is part of a balanced Path of Exile experience, and now consoles get to join in on reaping the benefits of a quality-of-life enhancing measure of such a tool.

Path of Exile practically showers players with loot to give them a fighting chance against RNG. However, this method of loot generation is extremely taxing on the game client and the system and has caused the game to crash often.

A loot filter makes the gameplay loop smoother by sorting out your loot based on potential worth and highlighting the important items.

Also Read — Path of Exile 2: All Permanent stat bonuses you can get from the campaign

Trending

The loot filter for console players is one of the many changes coming in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.1.1

To enable a loot filter on your console, log in to your Path of Exile account via the original Path of Exile website. Once you're logged in, you must click on your account name which will show up as "Logged in as *your account name*", in the top left corner of your screen.

This page will control all of your connections, in-game that is. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Afterward, click on Manage Account to see the Secondary Login section where the Connect option for both Sony and Microsoft accounts exists, among other platforms. Now that your console accounts are connected, we can move on to the next step of the process.

To set up your loot filters on the console, you will once again start by clicking on your account name on the top left. Afterward, click on the "Item Filters" tab on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. On the Item Filter page, click on the Item Filter Ladder section which will show you the popular item filters used by the community.

Once on the ladder page, navigate to the right-hand side and select PoE2 on the Game type drop-down section, and you're done. Now you can peruse the multitude of loot filters created by community members and choose one based on your needs. For simplicity's sake, however, we suggest using the filters by the author NeverSink#3349.

The community will cover all your needs (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Now you might think that we're done but wait, there's more. Fortunately, these steps are on the client side, so fire up Path of Exile 2 on your console. Once in-game, navigate to the Options tab and then the Game tab where you'll see the "Item Filter" section at the top.

Also Read — Path of Exile 2 Zarokh The Temporal boss guide

Browsing this drop-down section will show you all the loot filters you've selected on the website. So go ahead and finalize your preferred loot filter, and then click on Save. That's it, you're done. If you're a new player, we suggest taking the Semi-Strict filter from NeverSink. It will weed out the bad ones and highlight high-value items like maps and currencies, with sound effects indicating rarer drops.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 features and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback