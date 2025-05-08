Path of Exile 2 Olroth Origin of the Fall boss guide

Olroth, Origin of the Fall, is an endgame boss in Path of Exile 2 that can be found in level 79+ Expedition Logbooks. These logbooks can be found in Expedition maps, or can be traded with other players; however, the boss itself isn’t a guaranteed spawn.

Apart from having a requirement of a level 79 area, there is only around a 20% chance that the activity will spawn an entrance to the boss arena. If Olroth is present, the area will be marked with a skull on the map. Simply place explosives to open the entrance.

All known Unique drops from Olroth, Origin of the Fall in Path of Exile 2

Olroth's Resolve (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After you defeat Olroth, you’ll be able to grab one of his five unique item drops. But, since this boss is a random encounter and isn’t guaranteed on Expedition runs, farming these uniques can take time.

Here are all the unique drops:

Olrovasara (One-hand Mace)

Keeper of the Arc (Helmet)

Svalinn (Shield)

Heroic Tragedy (Timeless Jewel)

Olroth's Resolve (Life Flask)

Out of all, the one you should likely look out for is Heroic Tragedy and Olroth's Resolve, as they both are some of the best ways to get more defense in the game.

Heroic Tragedy will make one of your attributes grant no inherent bonus; however, you get Armor/Evasion/Energy Shield instead. This works well for those who invest completely in one form of defense. Olroth's Resolve will grant you instant life recovery, with excess life turning into Guard for 10 seconds.

How to beat Olroth, Origin of the Fall in Path of Exile 2

With recent changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f, at difficulty level 0, you now get unlimited respawns to fight pinnacle bosses like Olroth, but with a lower drop chance for rare uniques. As the difficulty level ramps higher, your respawn chance also goes down.

Higher difficulty will also spawn three portals that will bring in normal enemies. This means you need to be prepared for everything Olroth will be throwing at you, so we recommend you learn all his abilities and practice at a lower difficulty.

Sword Slam

Sword Slam (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Olroth throws his sword into the air and slams it into the ground to deal cold damage. The sword does some fancy spins while in the air to let you know it’s going to fall. Try to keep some distance as it is an AoE attack that also leaves chill ground.

Dash

Dash (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Pulling his sword back for a moment, Olroth will dash straight towards you to do a sweep attack. This move is very similar to the one from the final boss of Path of Exile 2 Act 1, Count Geonor. To avoid getting hit, dogge roll in the opposite direction of dash.

Sword Throw

Sword Throw (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Using his sword as a boomerang, Olroth will throw it in your direction. The attack isn’t hard to dodge, but do remember that it will come back from the same trajectory. Things can also get complicated if multiple boss abilities are active.

Triskelion Beam

Triskelion Beam (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

The boss will summon Triskelion Flame to shoot a beam that follows you for a brief moment. While you may associate the beam with some flaming hot laser, the Triskelion Beam deals cold damage. Keep moving to avoid getting hit, as it’s very slow.

Triskelion Projectile

Triskelion Projectile (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Another Triskelion attack, this time, the object will fire a projectile towards you. It looks very similar to Fireball, but white, telling us that it’s cold. This attack can be easily avoided with a dodge roll as it only has a small AoE.

Starfall Beams

Starfall Beams (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Looks pretty, but is actually deadly if you get stuck between them. Starfall Beams are a pillar of rotating lasers around the boss. The best way to survive is by keeping distance, but if you get stuck, move in the opposite direction when the beam expands.

Ice Flurry

Ice Flurry (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

Similar to Tempest Flurry, this attack will send ice waves in your direction. Dodging this attack can be hard, as a single hit can slow you down, which makes dodging other hits even harder. The best option to survive is to stay around the edges of the skill for easier dodge.

Starfire Beam

Starfire Beam (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube/@zzdjk6)

The third type of Triskelion attack, this beam won’t follow you, but it does deal good damage and creates a massive AoE across the arena that leaves chill ground. The beam itself is avoidable, but the chill ground slows you down, giving Olroth an easy target.

Since most of the attacks by Olroth are cold, you should have your Cold Resistance maxed out. Additionally, Immunity to Freeze or Chill will come in handy, especially if there are a lot of chill patches on the ground, if the boss decides to do multiple AoE attacks together.

The boss respawns once after being defeated, so get ready to repeat everything. Also note that Olroth may not use, or get a chance to use, each of his abilities.

