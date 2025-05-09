Path of Exile 2 Omniphobia Fear Manifest boss guide

Omniphobia, Fear Manifest, is an endgame boss in Path of Exile 2 that can spawn in Delirium maps inside the Atlas and Simulacrum. It is one of the two Delirium pinnacle bosses alongside Kosis, The Revelation. While Delirium maps only have a chance, Simulacrum guarantees an Omniphobia spawn.

Ad

In order to access the Simulacrum, you'll need to collect 300 Simulacrum Splinters. If you are looking for a fight with Omniphobia, this article will prepare you for all the abilities the boss will use during the encounter.

All known Unique drops from Omniphobia, Fear Manifest in Path of Exile 2

Megalomaniac PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Omniphobia himself does not have guaranteed Unique item drops, but instead shares the Simulacrum Uniques. This means after defeating the boss and completing the 15th wave of Simulacrum, you can get one of the six Unique drops. Regular drops from the boss include rare currencies and Simulacrum Splinters.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the Unique drops that can be obtained from Omniphobia/Simulacrum:

Assailum (Helmet)

Perfidy (Body Armor)

Melting Maelstrom (Mana Flask)

Collapsing Horizon (Quarterstaff)

Strugglescream (Amulet)

Megalomaniac (Diamond)

The drop rate for each Unique varies as per the difficulty level. Out of these, Strugglescream and Megalomaniac are highly sought-after and also the rarest items on the list.

Strugglescream allows you to put two instilled modifiers, which can be a huge damage boost for many builds. Megalomaniac, on the other hand, lets you allot up to three notable passives. These can be any of the notables from the passive tree, or all three can even be the same one.

Ad

How to beat Omniphobia, Fear Manifest in Path of Exile 2

Omniphobia is a returning boss from the first game (PoE), and so far, its attack move set seems to have been kept similar. Normally, the boss will chase you and hit you with his axe; however, there are a few special moves to look out for if you are playing on a higher difficulty.

Ad

Slam

Omniphobia's slam attack (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube@OlderBadBoy)

Omniphobia will occasionally slam the ground with his axe two or three times in an area of effect. There is also a leap slam attack the boss does if you move away. The best way to avoid this attack is to dodge-roll out of the way.

Ad

Slash

Omniphobia's slash attack (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube@OlderBadBoy)

Similar to how Omniphobia swings the axe during normal attacks, a special swing will send a huge slash projection in your direction. Getting hit by this ranged slash attack will inflict bleeding, so equip a Charm or allot a passive to prevent such a scenario.

Ad

Vomit

Omniphobia vomit attack (Image via Grinding Gear Games || YouTube@OlderBadBoy)

If you see the boss standing still for one second, searching for something, get ready to dodge. Omniphobia will throw multiple vomit projectiles across a large area. Avoid stepping in that area for a bit, otherwise you will suffer Chaos damage over time.

Ad

Check out our other guides on PoE 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More