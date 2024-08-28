  • home icon
  • Path of Exile 2's macabre bosses can give Bloodborne a run for its money

Path of Exile 2's macabre bosses can give Bloodborne a run for its money

By Ben C
Modified Aug 28, 2024 17:00 IST
Every boss we
Every boss we've seen so far (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2 has only shown a portion of their total campaign bosses, but even these are enough to turn your stomach. 23 of the total boss monsters have been revealed so far by Grinding Gear Games which will be in their upcoming ARPG sequel. These monsters range from horrifying to grotesque and are sure to make players consider kite builds far more often than melee.

Grinding Gear Games has had the sequel to its revolutionary ARPG title Path of Exile in development for some time now. Fans have been waiting eagerly and eating up any information they can get ahold of, so seeing the community pour over these enemies is no surprise.

In this article, we're going to list every boss currently confirmed for Path of Exile 2.

All Path of Exile 2 bosses known so far

Bloodborne's bosses might even be scared of these (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Bloodborne's bosses might even be scared of these (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2, like most ARPGs, has a horror-themed feel to it; a trend started by Diablo's first release. These newly revealed enemies, however, set the bar at a new level. Each one that Grinding Gear Games has shown off manages to be horrifying both in looks and even in lore. With enemies as grotesque as this, players will want to have the strongest builds they can just to get away from them faster.

Read More: Path of Exile 2 Ranger Class overview: Skills, playstyle, and other features

For better or worse, we've only seen a fraction of the total boss enemies Grinding Gear Games will be introducing to Path of Exile 2.

Below we'll list all the currently listed bosses for Path of Exile 2 as well as their Act and location, if known:

Act 1

  • Lachlann Of Endless Lament - Graveyard
  • Crowbell - Hunting Grounds
  • The Bloated Miller - Riverbank
  • The Devourer - The Mud Burrow
  • The Rust King - The Red Vale
  • Carrion Crone - Clearfell

Act 2

  • Rattlecage - Traitor's Passage
  • L'im The Impaler - The Ancient Gates
  • The Perennial King - The Ancient Gates
  • Deathlord Of Blackrib Pit & The Mastodon - The Bone Pits
  • Rathbreaker - Vastiri Outskirts

Act 3

  • Silverback Blackfist - n/a
  • Blackjaw, The Remnant - Upper Machinarium
  • Zicoatl, Warden Of The Core - Lower Machinarium
  • Rootdredge - Sandswept Marsh
  • Ignaduk, The Bog Witch - The Carver Bog

Act 4

  • The Prisoner - Solitary Confinement, Izaro's Prison
  • Krutog, Lord Of Kin - Volcanic Warrens
  • The Blind Beast - Isle of Kin
  • Diamora, Song of Death - Singing Caverns
  • Captain Hartlin - Journey's End

Act Unknown

  • Ursea, The Matron - n/a
youtube-cover

We'll be keeping an eye on any announcements Grinding Gear Games makes in the future, as there's a good chance they'll show more before release. We're expecting upwards of 100 bosses from Path of Exile 2, so there's surely plenty more to look forward to.

Edited by Jito Tenson
हिन्दी