Path of Exile 2: How to farm and use Simulacrum Splinters

Path of Exile 2's Delirium league mechanic is the most intricate among the four, having various currencies and sub-mechanics. Among these sub-currencies are the Simulacrum Splinters, which have a similar role to that of Breach Splinters. Delirium has been a staple juicing method among Path of Exile veterans and its inclusion in the sequel has only reinforced its role.

Simulacrum Splinters can be used as a tradable currency but can be consolidated into a special item. It can also be used to engage in the pinnacle encounter of the Delirium league mechanic. This article will dive into the intricacies of Simulacrum Splinter, such as drop restrictions, uses, quantity modifiers, and so on.

How to obtain and properly utilize Simulacrum Splinters in Path of Exile 2

The Simulacrum is a tough challenge to overcome, be prepared (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Simulacrum Splinters, similar to Breach Splinters, can only be obtained from zones where monster levels are at or above level 75. Therefore, you can start to reliably farm for Simulacrum Splinters only in T11+ maps.

Similar to Breach, only mobs possessed by the pervasive grey fog can drop these Splinters. Even then, these aren't guaranteed drops, so killing as many as you can is the best option. Simulacrum Splinters can be used in trading via the in-game Currency Exchange or the official trade site. Their relative scarcity and lack of usage, however, significantly reduce the likelihood of this occurring.

Simulacrum Splinters serve a much bigger role, however, as collecting 300 of these sub-currencies can net you a complete Simulacrum. This item serves as a gateway to a separate playable space, where you must face off against various enemies and bosses in a wave-defense fashion. The Simulacrum can be used at a Realmgate to open the portals to this game mode.

It throws you, the player, against a 15-wave assault. Each new wave adds a modifier in exchange for stronger rewards. In addition to the modifiers, enemies become more "delirious", which is an external effect that makes them more deadly, durable, and lucrative to fight.

As discussed, Simulacrum Splinters are primarily dropped at random by fog-possessed enemies. These drops and their associate chances can be boosted via Atlas Passive points. Unlike Breach, Delirium's Atlas Passive Tree only has two nodes that explicitly boost Simulacrum Splinter drops, namely "Would you like to see my face?" or "I'm not afraid of you!".

These passives can be boosted via other Atlas Passive notables, such as "They're coming to get you..." combined with "I'm not afraid of you!", to turn Simulacrum bosses into potential loot pinatas for Splinters. As of the release of patch 0.1.1, the overall Simulacrum Splinter gain has been increased by 20%, so gathering these should be much easier now.

