Path of Exile 2: Siora, Blade of the Mists boss guide

While recruiting the Ezomytes in Path of Exile 2, you’ll have to at least fight Siora, Blade of the Mists. A powerful, elusive foe, she’ll show up once you’ve activated all the Megaliths, and made your way to their location. It can be a challenging battle if you let her blast you with her Whirlwinds, or if you get caught in her Mist-based attacks. She’s fast and fluid, but nothing you can’t overcome, if you’ve made it this far.

Due to the open-ended nature of the Interludes in Path of Exile 2, you can challenge this fight anytime you want, more or less. You just have to go through the Recruit the Ezomytes quest, and have at least defeated Tavakai, the Chieftain. Here’s how to find and slay this foe.

Where to find Siora, Blade of the Mists in Path of Exile 2

You can find Siora, Blade of the Mists in Path of Exile 2’s Stones of Serle map. In the “Chapter 1” section of the Interludes, you’ll tackle the quest, Recruit the Ezomytes. Once you’re on the Stones of Serle map, head to the various Megaliths on the outskirts of the map.

In my experience, she spawns almost in the dead center of this map (Image via GGG)

Once you’ve done this, head to the center of the map and you’ll likely find her location. This is one of the few maps I don’t think will change all that much. If you find that somehow it’s different for you, look for the cluster of megaliths all in a circle. This is where Siora will spawn, and immediately attack.

Siora, Blade of the Mists attacks in Path of Exile 2

Siora, Blade of the Mists has a very small battle arena in Path of Exile 2. You have a small circle, and the rest is shrouded in dark mist. You certainly want to have a decent amount of lightning resistance in this fight, as she not only uses lightning blasts, and lightning melee, but also summons lightning from the heavens.

Run quickly to the glowing circle! (Image via GGG)

Siora strikes, and five lines of lightning will spawn around her. You’ll get an avoid cue, so you may have enough time to get between the lines.

The boss shrouds the small arena in darkness, and the player takes constant damag until they run to the Megalith that’s glowing with a bright light.

Siora spins across the map, swinging her scythe wildly in a circle. This can repeatedly hit you if caught in it.

Lightning bolts will start raining down as the fight goes on, so make sure to avoid these.

Invincible spirits occasionally spawn at the edge of the battle arena and shoot bolts of energy at you.

How to beat Siora, Blade of the Mists in Path of Exile 2

Siora's attacks are fast and frenetic, and then there's bombardment from the skies, and the borders of the arena (Image via GGG)

As I typically play Minion/Witch builds, I have lots of room to get out of the way of a boss, but not in this case. The battlefield for Siora is very small in Path of Exile 2, as stated above. It’s like a less deadly Viper Napuatzi fight, with even less space, somehow. She’s got a few really annoying attacks, like her lightning blasts. There’s room to get between them, but you have to act fast.

Anytime the screen goes dark, immediately start looking for the nearby Megalith that’s glowing. Otherwise you’re just going to keep taking constant damage. She can also combo you with the spinning scythe attack.

Other than that, I really just recommend staying mobile and getting any hits in when you can. When she’s under 50%, lightning starts raining from the skies, and that can get dangerous; that’s why I recommend staying pretty mobile.

While being an important boss, she doesn’t have a huge variety of attacks, so it’s easy to stay moving and hit her frequently. After defeating her, await Una’s arrival, and then head back to the Scorched Farmlands.

