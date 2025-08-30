Path of Exile 2: What to do with the Shark Fin (Tribal Medicine)

Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4 has quite a few side quests, including the cryptic Tribal Medicine, which triggers after looting the Shark Fin item. This drops off of the Great White One optional boss on Whakapanu Island, which is easily missed. The Shark Pit section of the map looks like it could have a boss, but it doesn’t spawn right away. I recommend walking up to the watery area until you see the shark swim by.
Defeating this powerful foe will drop a Shark Fin quest item in Path of Exile 2, but it’s not exactly clear where you need to take it. All the quest says is “Find a use for the Shark Fin”, and nothing more. If you’re stumped by this, we know exactly where to go to solve it, and all the rewards you can pick from. Special shoutout to Sifrila, who guided me to the right location to solve this quest.
Where to take the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2 for the Tribal Medicine quest
When you have the Shark Fin quest item in Path of Exile 2 for Tribal Medicine, take it Ngakanu Island. It’s the first island directly south of Kingsmarch on your map. However, you may want to wrap up Whakapanu Island though, because one of the Weapon Pieces you need for your main quest is behind the boss Diamora, Song of the Deep.
Whenever you’re ready though, return to Kingsmarch, head to the ship and sail to Ngakanu Island. You won’t find any fights in the village you land at. Just head over to Kaimana and speak to her. She should have a quest marker over her head.
You’ll wind up giving her the Shark Fin after a brief bit of back and forth dialogue, which she will then use in medicines. However, you don’t get a medicine vial or anything; you receive something much better for the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2. You can choose one of the following rewards:
- Uncut Level 11 Skill Gem
- Uncut Level 11 Spirit Gem
- Uncut Level 4 Support Gem
Frankly, whichever one you pick is up to you; pick based on your needs. I chose the Level 4 Support Gem, because I have so many Level 11 Skill Gems I’m running out of space in my bank, and I don’t have a need for more Spirit Gems right now. It’s certainly a useful reward, and it won’t take you long to claim it.
