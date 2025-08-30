Path of Exile 2: What to do with the Shark Fin (Tribal Medicine)

Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4 has quite a few side quests, including the cryptic Tribal Medicine, which triggers after looting the Shark Fin item. This drops off of the Great White One optional boss on Whakapanu Island, which is easily missed. The Shark Pit section of the map looks like it could have a boss, but it doesn’t spawn right away. I recommend walking up to the watery area until you see the shark swim by.

Ad

Defeating this powerful foe will drop a Shark Fin quest item in Path of Exile 2, but it’s not exactly clear where you need to take it. All the quest says is “Find a use for the Shark Fin”, and nothing more. If you’re stumped by this, we know exactly where to go to solve it, and all the rewards you can pick from. Special shoutout to Sifrila, who guided me to the right location to solve this quest.

Ad

Trending

Where to take the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2 for the Tribal Medicine quest

When you have the Shark Fin quest item in Path of Exile 2 for Tribal Medicine, take it Ngakanu Island. It’s the first island directly south of Kingsmarch on your map. However, you may want to wrap up Whakapanu Island though, because one of the Weapon Pieces you need for your main quest is behind the boss Diamora, Song of the Deep.

Ad

Here's where you go to wrap up Tribal Medicine and turn in the Shark Fin (Image via GGG)

Whenever you’re ready though, return to Kingsmarch, head to the ship and sail to Ngakanu Island. You won’t find any fights in the village you land at. Just head over to Kaimana and speak to her. She should have a quest marker over her head.

Ad

You’ll wind up giving her the Shark Fin after a brief bit of back and forth dialogue, which she will then use in medicines. However, you don’t get a medicine vial or anything; you receive something much better for the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2. You can choose one of the following rewards:

Uncut Level 11 Skill Gem

Uncut Level 11 Spirit Gem

Uncut Level 4 Support Gem

Claim your reward, and enjoy knowing you helped this tribe make some medicine (Image via GGG)

Frankly, whichever one you pick is up to you; pick based on your needs. I chose the Level 4 Support Gem, because I have so many Level 11 Skill Gems I’m running out of space in my bank, and I don’t have a need for more Spirit Gems right now. It’s certainly a useful reward, and it won’t take you long to claim it.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More