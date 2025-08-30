Path of Exile 2: Diamora Song of the Deep boss guide

Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4 introduced a wealth of new bosses, including Diamora Song of the Deep. A Siren hiding down in the Singing Caverns, she’s an interesting boss that will require you to keep moving at almost all times. It features quite a few frustrating mechanics, and it can overwhelm players if they try to stand their ground during the siren’s song. You’ll find this boss if you’re focusing on either the main story quest The Search, as well as Hostile Takeover.

Setting foot on her island will also trigger its own quest, as most islands will in this section of the game. If you’re struggling to overcome Diamora Song of the Deep in Path of Exile 2, we’re here to get you through it.

Where to find Diamora Song of the Deep in Path of Exile 2

Diamora Song of the Deep is the final boss of Whakapanu Island in Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4. This means you’re going to have to explore the whole of the island, until you find the cavern opening and checkpoint for Singing Caverns. Since the maps of PoE 2 are randomized, there’s no telling where it will be.

Check along the water and eventually you should find the Singing Caverns (Image via GGG)

However, it’s almost certainly going to be on one of the outer edges of the map, since it features a water-based boss. It’s unlikely that you’re going to find this secondary map in the jungle. Then, you need to explore the Singing Caverns until you find the Chamber of Echoes. After a few moments, Diamora will rise up from the center of this enclosed room.

All attacks to watch out for from Diamora Song of the Deep in Path of Exile 2

Water Columns that pop up after the dive attack (Image via GGG)

When dealing with Diamora Song of the Deep, in Path of Exile 2, you do need to watch out for quite a few attacks, but for the most part, they aren’t devastating. However, once you get slowed by one water attack, the odds are high that you’ll remain slowed, as she consistently uses water attacks that slow you down.

A trio of diving attacks. These come from the pool in the center, and appear to track you, so stay moving, and dodge roll if necessary. These leave columns of water behind to avoid as well.

Spits up more columns of water after the dives. This gives you even less room to maneuver in, depending on how you positioned the previous ones from the dives.

Conjures large, but slow waves of water that deal damage and inflict a slow.

Spits a fast trio of water blasts, one after another.

Begins singing the Siren’s Song, a huge cone of golden light that rotates around the room. Stay out of it.

While the Siren’s Song is going, different types of enemies pop up around the room, so deal with them while moving to avoid the song.

When under 50% HP, the waves come in groups of three that focus on you and try to smash into you.

Water Columns appear to freeze you under 50% HP.

Large, slow moving Water Globules begin spawning during Siren’s Song when under 50% HP

Nothing good comes from the siren's song (Image via GGG)

While we didn’t see what happens when you stay in the Siren’s Song too long, but it cannot possibly be good. Avoid it at all costs. In mythology, the siren’s song leads sailors to drown, so it’s likely that it’s a wipe mechanic.

How to beat Diamora Song of the Deep in Path of Exile 2

Given the amount of slowing attacks, and obstacles to avoid (water columns, water globes, waves), having a ranged character, or even a minion build, would make Diamora easier to beat in Path of Exile 2. As a melee character, you probably want to do your best to keep the first two dives far away from where you want to fight her.

Stay mobile, and out of the way of crashing waves and water columns (Image via GGG)

The hardest part of this fight is honestly just being patient. When she’s using the Siren’s Song, you cannot hurt her, but you can make it easier to deal with. It doesn’t track you, it only rotates slowly. Get behind it, and you can just follow behind it, instead of running away from it.

Most of her water-based attacks inflict a Slow, and in the later stages of the fight, some of them appear to freeze too, so it’s important to avoid being hit as much as possible. This is a battle that requires you to be pretty mobile at a moment’s notice.

Being frozen can quickly mean the end of your life, with how aggressive the boss is (Image via GGG)

As a minion/ranged build, you can just stay out of the way of most of her attacks, and damage her safely, but you aren’t immune from damage that way. She can still hit you with water blasts, summon water waves, or resume diving at you.

Stay mobile, avoid the water, and pummel her as much as you can until she starts singing. Success will net you one of the Weapon Pieces you’re looking for, for the MSQ The Search. It also fulfills the main step for the Hostile Takeover quest as well. You’ll still have to do a bit more fighting to get your new Hideout, but it won’t be hard.

