Path of Exile 2 Trialmaster boss guide

The Trialmaster is the overseer for Trail of Chaos in Path of Exile 2, and a crucial boss in the endgame to reach the maximum potential of your Ascendancy class. You will first encounter this entity during Act 2 upon reaching Temple of Chaos. Worry not, as this isn’t where you will face him as a boss.

To fight the Trialmaster, you need three different Fate fragments: Deadly Fate, Cowardly Fate, and Victorious Fate. These fragments are acquired from fighting three different bosses: Uxmal, Bahlak, and Chetza in the 10th round inside Trial of Chaos.

Note that only one Fate will drop on each run, so you’ll have to do the trial multiple times to acquire all three. Alternatively, you can get the Fates by trading with other players.

All known Unique drops from Trialmaster in Path of Exile 2

The Adorned (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Like any other endgame boss in Path of Exile 2, the Trialmaster has unique item drops. Upon defeat, he will drop one out of five unique item randomly, meaning if you are target farming a specific item, it may take a few runs.

Here are all the unique drops:

Mahuxotl's Machination (Shield)

Glimpse of Chaos (Helmet)

Zerphi's Genesis (Belt)

Hateforge (Gloves)

The Adorned (Jewel)

Out of all the uniques, Glimpse of Chaos boasts the highest drop rate, and will likely be the one you find most of the time. As for the rarest, The Adorned is the hardest to acquire from the bunch, likely due to its ability to amplify the effects of corrupted magic jewels.

How to beat the Trialmaster in Path of Exile 2

Fighting Trialmaster can be tricky and brutal for the first time, so it’s better to know his attacks and abilities. His normal attacks consist of spear attacks, but he can also cast spells.

It is also recommended to max all the resistances and have Stun resistance against his Tethers that can lead to an early demise. Apart from regular attacks, he will throw a variety of special abilities, most of which are AoE and avoiding them should remain the highest priority.

Sunder (Be crushed!/ Fall before me!)

Sunder (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

This is one of the easiest ability to dodge, as the Trialmaster swings his spear over his head to send a shockwave in front of him. The attack area forms a medium cone shape, and is easy to get out of by simply dodge rolling.

Bloodburst (Be obliterated!/Feel his power!)

Bloodburst (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

Another powerful but avoidable attack, as he places his spear on the ground and slowly covers a large area, which erupts as he takes out the spear. There’s enough time to simply move away and wait for the attack to conclude.

Spear Throw (Chaos aid me!)

Spear Throw (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

As you can guess from the name, the boss will throw his spear at your position. Avoiding the spear isn’t too hard, but you won’t be able to return to that spot for a while, as the spear will lob into the ground to create periodic damage in a small AoE.

Blood Orb (Surge of Chaos!/Unamusing!)

Blood Orb (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

Apart from weapon abilities, you’ll face spells, one of which is the multiplying orb. Be on the lookout for the boss to do a move similar to Kamehameha. A blood orb will shoot in your direction, which bounces off walls and can multiply with each bounce.

Time Stop (Ultimatum!/Entropy!)

Time Stop (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

One of the most annoying abilities to encounter, the Trialmaster will freeze time. He will then either slam the ground with his spear or cast orbs around you. Once you're unfrozen, the attacks will come at you simultaneously in the form of a shockwave or blood orbs. Note that only one can happen at a time.

Cyclone (Rip and tear!)

Cyclone (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

The good old spin to win technique, but this time, it will be the Trialmaster using the skill on you. This skill doesn’t last long, and is also easy to dodge. Beware of occasional projectiles that will shoot toward you with each spin.

Tether (Be still!)

Tether heart (Image via YouTube @Rane501 || Grinding Gear Games)

This is another annoying ability, as the Trialmaster will spawn a heart at your location. This is also where the Stun resistance will come in handy, as moving away breaks the tether and will Stun you for a brief moment.

If you’re wondering why fight the Trialmaster, it’s because he provides you with the final two Ascendancy points for your character. This makes the boss fight very important if you are pushing for pinnacle content in Path of Exile 2 as these points can be crucial to min-max your build.

