  • Path of Exile 2 Unknown object type serialised by server: Causes and possible fixes explored

Path of Exile 2 Unknown object type serialised by server: Causes and possible fixes explored

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 05, 2025 07:16 IST
'Unknown object type serialised by server' error in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Path of Exile 2 Update 0.2.0 has finally hit the official servers, but not without a few hiccups. Some players are struggling to join the servers and create their characters, while others are getting kicked out after loading into an instance. One of the more popular bugs, however, is the "Unknown object type serialized by server" error, which seems to be the most reported one in the last few hours.

Players are getting the error code when loading into an instance, especially in towns/social hubs, from any part of a map. Among the causes are a few selected microtransactions. It looks like the PoE 2 is failing to load in some skins, allowing random game clients to crash while loading into towns.

What is causing the 'Unknown object type serialised by server' error in Path of Exile 2?

Players can encounter the 'Unknown object type serialised by server' error when loading into a new instance. For example, teleporting to the "Clearfell" town of Act I from anywhere on the map can cause Path of Exile 2 to crash.

There is no guarantee that every instance will crash the game. However, players have reported a steady increase in the numbers as the RPG is becoming unplayable.

The main reason seems to be skins equipped by players, which are crashing other players' instances when they are trying to load into a social hub.

The error message (Image via GGG)
Note that the error is server-side, so a fix is in the hands of Grinding Gear Games. While the developer has disabled a couple of microtransactions, it seems the issue hasn't been resolved yet.

Until an official hotfix is released, you can try a few workarounds.

What can you do to possibly fix the 'Unknown object type serialised by server' error in Path of Exile 2?

Firstly, you can try logging in to a different region. Doing so will force the game to put you in a new instance, possibly somewhere that won't crash your game.

Changing regions (Image via GGG)
Secondly, look for different instances in the same region. To do this, head to a waypoint on the ground and then interact with it.

Once the map opens, hold your Ctrl key on the keyboard and click on the blue waypoint icon on the map. This will list all the different instances within the region you are in. Select "New" on the left side of the list to change your instance.

Instance list (Image via GGG)
The final possible fix is to restart the game or verify the file integrity via Steam.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features:

