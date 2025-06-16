Path of Exile 3.26 Incarnation of Neglect boss guide: Rewards, modifiers, and more

The Incarnation of Neglect is the newest Pinnacle boss for Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas. Players must go through the Atlas to encounter a specific NPC, who will grant them a map fragment called Echo of Loneliness. Using this fragment, players can teleport to a special arena and fight the boss. These fragments can also drop from bosses in a memory map between tier 14 and above.

The Incarnation of Neglect is one of six new pinnacle bosses from the expansion. This article sheds light on everything related to the boss, including its resistances, modifiers, and movesets.

Incarnation of Neglect in Path of Exile 3.26

1) Resistances

The Incarnation of Neglect is a pinnacle boss, making it challenging for players to deal damage to him. Here are the elements that the boss has resistance to:

50% resistance to fire.

50% resistance to cold.

50% resistance to lightning.

50% resistance to chaos.

The aforementioned resistances, paired with the boss's damage mitigation and increased health, make for a pretty tough fight.

2) Modifiers

The modifiers, similar to resistances, make a boss fight even tougher. The Incarnation of Neglect cannot be slowed and is immune to knockback. Players can expect the boss to be constantly moving, even against cc skills.

3) Rewards

Reward from Incarnation of Fear (Image via GGG)

There are three Unique items available in Incarnation of Neglect's loot pool. They are:

The Arkhon's Tools Unique Cloth Belt with a 66% drop rate.

with a 66% drop rate. The Venarius' Astrolab Amulet has a 33% drop rate.

has a 33% drop rate. Wine of the Prophet Gold Flash with a 1% drop chance.

At the time of this writing (June 16, 2025), the Wine of the Prophet Gold Flask is going for 11 Divine Orbs, and the other two are going for a Chaos each.

4) Moveset

Incarnation of Neglect starts the fight by shooting out three Lightning Balls in front, alongside a Lightning beam that covers the entire arena. Next, after saying "Irrevocable Thought," he will shoot out three Cold beams towards your location. This will be followed by multiple elemental projectiles after the boss shouts "Patience is a Mercy."

After some time, the boss will limit the arena by summoning multiple elemental damaging beams, which must be avoided. Occasionally, the white statues will try to deal damage to you. Incarnation of Neglect will then repeat all of his movesets until death.

