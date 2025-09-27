When will Path of Exile 3.26 League (Secrets of the Atlas) end?

Path of Exile’s Secrets of the Atlas has been out for over three months, and the anticipation for the upcoming League is brewing. Patch 3.26 introduced a short story expansion that leads into new memory-influenced maps. Along with that, there was the Mercenaries League, featuring muscle for hire who would accompany you through the campaign and the endgame.

There were also several new gameplay features, but as all good things must come to an end. Path of Exile’s patch 3.26 launched on June 13, 2025, and with a fourth-month release cycle, the Mercenaries League will conclude soon.

Note: Part of this article may express the writer’s opinion on the League.

Path of Exile’s 3.26 League to conclude in October

Mercenaries League will be active till late October (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As mentioned, Grinding Gear Games is aiming for a four-month release across both Path of Exile 1 and 2. At the time of writing, it’s been over three months since the Secrets of the Atlas expansion, and players expect a new League in October.

The exact date of when the Mercenaries League will end remains a mystery for now, but we do have an estimate. In an official post, Grinding Gear Games announced that the 3.27 expansion will launch sometime around the end of October, which is also when the Mercenaries of Trarthus League will conclude.

If we look at the exact dates, the launch will be around two weeks after the four months, which is something that happened with Path of Exile 2’s patch 0.3.0. However, if you’re counting months, it’s still a four-month release schedule.

The ‘end of October’ estimation means it’s safe to assume that the League will conclude in the last week of the month. It gives everyone almost another month to enjoy the current League, and if you’re interested in playing alongside the Mercenaries, now may be the last chance to learn the core mechanics.

How was Path of Exile’s patch 3.26 received by players?

Mercenaries were a good addition (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Patch 3.26 or The Secrets of the Atlas expansion received a warm reception from players, apart from the server issue, which is common across each new League. The Mercenaries were a fun addition that players can customize to make even stronger or challenge them to acquire expensive gear or currency.

Overall, it was well worth the wait after going almost a year without a new League. While I don’t expect the next one to be as extensive, I am lowkey excited for what the developers have in mind as the next League mechanics.

