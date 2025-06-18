Path of Exile 3.26: Bossing tier list for Mercenaries League

Zooming through maps in Path of Exile is quite fun, but the game’s real challenge is the pinnacle boss fights. The Secrets of the Atlas expansion added three new pinnacle boss fights across tier 16 maps, and to take them down, you’ll need some tough builds that can also dish out damage. Now that you have farmed plenty of currencies, it’s time to make use of them to get a Mageblood.

In this article, we will rank some of the best bossing builds you can run in the Mercenaries League.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and should not discourage you from playing what you want.

Path of Exile 3.26 tier list for popular bossing builds

The endgame bosses in Path of Exile can pose a real challenge, especially when you fight their Uber variants. Each boss has different attack patterns and damage phases. Some of them can even heal themselves. To take them down, you need to build your character for both defense and damage.

S-tier A-tier B-tier Volcanic Fissure of Snaking Berserker EA Ballista Elementalist Explosive Concoction Slayer Smite of Divine Judgement Slayer Vortex of Projection Hierophant Righteous Fire Chieftain

S-tier bossing builds in Path of Exile Mercenaries League

These are some of the most popular bossing builds, and will likely remain unless nerfed by the developers throughout the Mercenaries League.

Volcanic Fissure of Snaking Berserker

The floor is lava (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 5 Mapping 4 Defense 4.5 Investment 3

The best build you can currently play in Path of Exile, Volcanic Fissure of Snaking excels at both bossing and map clearing. This build is all about activating Warcries near enemies and spamming the skill. The multiple tracking eruptions from the skill make it an incredible single-target skill, while keeping you at a safe distance from bosses.

Smite of Divine Judgement Slayer

Smite enemies to oblivion (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 4.5 Mapping 3.5 Defense 4.5 Investment 3.5

Smite has been lying dormant for a while, but with the introduction of Transfigured Gems, the Smite of Divine Judgement build is quickly climbing the meta. This is also another hybrid build that can deal good boss and AoE damage. The best part about this build is that you can transition into other Duelist builds like Cyclone with the same gear.

A-tier bossing builds in Path of Exile Mercenaries League

If you are looking to play something non-meta builds that are relatively safe from the developers' eyes, these builds will be a solid pick.

EA Ballista Elementalist

Let the totems deal with the boss (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 4 Mapping 3.5 Defense 4 Investment 3.5

The Mercenaries League feels like it’s all about eclectic damage, and with changes to Elementalist, the Explosive Arrow Ballista is back. You’ll place Ballista Totems, which will deal most of the damage. Since your hits will always apply shock, the EA Ballista will do 25% more damage. The golems and different persistent buffs will add more damage and survivability during boss fights.

Vortex of Projection Hierophant

New DoT meta for Mercenaries League (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 4 Mapping 4 Defense 4 Investment 3.5

Both Hierophant and the patch Vortex of Projection received changes in patch 3.26. The skill works well with Archmage and mana stacking, which is easy to build with Hierophant Ascendancy. While the build doesn't require any specific unique item to work, Atziri’s Foible amulet is a great quality-of-life upgrade in red-tier maps, though it can be expensive.

B-tier bossing builds in Path of Exile Mercenaries League

These are solid options with minimal investment. However, these builds deal chip damage and won’t melt high-level bosses as fast as others.

Explosive Concoction Slayer

Decent boss damage on a budget (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 3.5 Mapping 3.5 Defense 3.5 Investment 4

Explosive Concoction is another easy-to-set-up skill that works like Poisonous Concoction. It throws explosive bottles that deal decent AoE damage and can work with Ranger, but building her for bossing requires a lot of investment. Instead, the Slayer Ascendancy has good life leech and culling strike, which instantly kills enemies with 20% health.

Righteous Fire Chieftain

Stress free bossing experience (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Category Score Bossing 3.5 Mapping 4 Defense 4.5 Investment 4

If you are looking for an easy all-in-one build, Righteous Fire is the way to go. This build can easily take you to the early to mid-endgame and is viable for the majority of the content. Survivability with this build won’t be an issue, but the boss damage in late-endgame maps may be lacking due to recent nerfs to Fire Trap. Red-tier maps will have you invest in better gear.

Many more builds can take on pinnacle bosses in the game. But the skills mentioned above can also double up as a good mapping option if you don’t want to make new characters.

