Pax Dei Early Access release date and purchase options explored

As the curtains fall on Pax Dei Closed Beta, the highly anticipated open-world sandbox RPG is almost here, but only on Early Access. Developed by Mainframe Industries, Pax Dei is a medieval sim where you play as a lord to build, protect, and grow your kingdom and defeat strong enemies, using your wits and skills.

Developer Mainframe Industries has revealed new information about the game. With this, players finally have an idea about the purchase editions and the Early Access' release date. In this article, we have gone through all the available information about Mainframe Industries’ Pax Dei.

When is the Pax Dei Early Access release date?

Pax Dei Early Access release date details (image via Mainframe Industries)

According to the official Steam page, Pax Dei Early Access' official release date is June 18, 2024. You can pre-purchase the game right now to start playing from day one. There are no special bonuses or rewards announced for pre-ordering the game so far. However, you will be entitled to the following if you purchase it right now :

For the entire Early Access period, or at least until June 2025, you have unrestricted access to the game and the designated number of plots.

The original cost of the game, which must be paid for upon launch, is already covered.

Character slots and permanent access to unique recipes.

Directly support the game.

There's an important point to keep in mind even if you purchase the most expensive edition of Pax Dei. Once it is out of Early Access, you will have to pay a sum to keep playing and retain access to your plot and other in-game data.

Purchase editions available for Pax Dei

All the purchase options available for Pax Dei (Image via Mainframe Industries)

Pax Dei currently has three purchase editions, which are:

Journeyman Founder’s Pack ($39.99)

Access to Pax Dei: The cheapest version of the game, ideal for those who just want to get in and play.

2 Character Slots: Allows players to create and manage two characters.

1 Plot of Land: Provides a single plot of land for building and customization.

Founder Discord Role: Gives players a special role in the game’s Discord community.

Founder’s Outfit recipes: Includes recipes for the Founder’s Outfit, which can be crafted and worn.

Artisan Founder’s Pack ($59.99)

Access to Pax Dei: Includes everything from the Journeyman Pack.

4 Character Slots: Allows players to create and manage four characters.

2 Plots of Land: Provides two plots of land for building and customization.

Founder Discord Role: Includes the special role from the Journeyman Pack.

Founder’s Outfit recipes & Hunter’s Lodge recipes: Includes recipes for the Founder’s Outfit and Hunter’s Lodge, which can be crafted and used.

Master Founder’s Pack ($99.99)

Access to Pax Dei: Includes everything from the Artisan Pack.

6 Character Slots: Allows players to create and manage six characters.

4 Plots of Land: Provides four plots of land for building and customization.

Founder Discord Role: Includes the special role from the Journeyman Pack.

Founder’s Outfit recipes, Hunter’s Lodge recipes & Wyvern Building Set: Includes recipes for the Founder’s Outfit, Hunter’s Lodge, and Wyvern Building Set, which can be crafted and used.

While most of the differences between the options are purely cosmetic, there have been some allegations of Pax Dei being pay-to-win. The main reason behind these claims is the number of plots you get with each edition. Plots are pieces of land that you own in the game and on which you can build your fortress and other buildings of your kingdom.

With more number of plots, you can double or triple your production by making multiple buildings and growing your kingdom much faster. This gives you an edge over other players who have fewer plots than you.

