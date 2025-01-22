Pax Dei Grace Currency system, explained

Pax Dei Grace currency system will officially launch on January 23, 2025, as part of the "Market Square Part 2" update. According to the game’s lore, Grace is a divine resource. In-game, this currency lets you buy minor boosts for various activities called blessings. The devs have shared that this resource is very well-balanced and won’t be creating any pay-to-win concerns.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pax Dei Grace Currency system.

What is Pax Dei Grace currency?

Exchange the divine "Grace" for useful "Blessings"

Grace is described as "divine favor" or "spiritual energy" that lets you perform miracles. These miracles are non-combat enhancements that provide minor conveniences rather than major gameplay advantages. This system aligns with Pax Dei’s overarching goal of fostering a community-driven and player-focused MMORPG experience.

How to use Pax Dei Grace currency

Initially, Grace can be used for two primary purposes:

Crafting Boosts: Enhances the quality or efficiency of crafting processes, making it easier to produce higher-tier items. Gathering Yields: Increases the resources obtained during gathering activities, reducing the grind for essential materials.

However, in future updates, the devs are planning to add a fast-travel feature that will eventually allow you to teleport to your home plots using Grace. While not included in the January 23rd update, this functionality is confirmed for a future patch.

How to get Grace in Pax Dei

Exchange the gold currency for Grace

There are two primary methods for obtaining Grace:

Daily logins:

The easiest and most reliable way to earn Grace is by logging in daily.

Grace is shared across all characters on an account within the same region, reducing the need to manage multiple character-specific pools.

Gold conversion:

You can trade the newly introduced Gold currency for Grace.

The conversion rate worsens as you continue to trade Gold for Grace throughout the day, resetting daily.

The Grace system complements the game's new Gold currency, introduced in the "Market Square Part 1" update. Gold now serves multiple purposes, including:

Funding player-run market stalls.

Purchasing Grace for additional crafting and gathering benefits.

The integration of the Grace currency system in Pax Dei's economy reinforces the devs' vision of a player-driven marketplace. Whether you're looking to optimize crafting, boost your resource collection, or prepare for future fast-travel opportunities, Grace is quite versatile, with something to offer for all kinds of your in-game needs.

