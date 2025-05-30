PIONER: Everything known about the Stalker-like MMO shooter

Stalker has inspired a generation of gamers, and looking at PIONER, it's easy to see how that influence has transitioned to other developers. While this upcoming title is not a rip-off by any means, it has Stalker-like vibes, which is a great thing for fans of the franchise. This is how the developers describe their upcoming title:
"PIONER drops players into a vast, grim world, where survival hinges on exploration, crafting, and smart resource management. As an MMO FPS, it offers both PvE missions and intense PvP zones, with unique crafting mechanics, hundreds of weapons, and a deep story to explore."
In a sense, the game feels like an amalgamation of many titles set in a post-apocalyptic setting. However, since it sets out to be its own game, there are a few key takeaway points from the trailers and everything we've seen thus far.
Everything known about PIONER
Right off the bat, it feels like a blend of Stalker and Metro, creating a smooth post-apocalyptic experience, and the formula seems to have worked. There's nothing like a good survival game. Take Fallout 76, for example. It ticks all the correct boxes, and players have been going at it for over half a decade.
Circling back to PIONER, with it being an MMO, there are PvE and PvP aspects to it. As mentioned by the developers, there will be both PvE missions and PvP zones. This would suggest that if PvP is not your thing, you can enjoy your playthrough in PvE settings.
Crafting will also be a major part of the game, with hundreds of weapons to choose from. Perhaps bullet types could also be crafted to accommodate the numerous weapons you can use. It would seem that your character will have access to powers of some kind or perhaps artifacts imbued with power.
In terms of an open world, from what has been showcased, there will be a variety of locations to explore. There will be dungeons as well. These locations will likely contain high-tier loot for the taking. If you manage to defeat whatever or whoever resides within, it'll be yours for the taking.
PIONER can be added to your wishlist on Steam and is planned to release in 2025. The exact time and date remain unclear. We could get an update in the coming weeks/months. Oh, the game offers fishing too, if you want to lie back and relax.