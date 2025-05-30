PIONER: Everything known about the Stalker-like MMO shooter

Stalker has inspired a generation of gamers, and looking at PIONER, it's easy to see how that influence has transitioned to other developers. While this upcoming title is not a rip-off by any means, it has Stalker-like vibes, which is a great thing for fans of the franchise. This is how the developers describe their upcoming title:

Ad

"PIONER drops players into a vast, grim world, where survival hinges on exploration, crafting, and smart resource management. As an MMO FPS, it offers both PvE missions and intense PvP zones, with unique crafting mechanics, hundreds of weapons, and a deep story to explore."

In a sense, the game feels like an amalgamation of many titles set in a post-apocalyptic setting. However, since it sets out to be its own game, there are a few key takeaway points from the trailers and everything we've seen thus far.

Ad

Trending

Everything known about PIONER

Inventory system looks great (Image via GFAGAMES)

Right off the bat, it feels like a blend of Stalker and Metro, creating a smooth post-apocalyptic experience, and the formula seems to have worked. There's nothing like a good survival game. Take Fallout 76, for example. It ticks all the correct boxes, and players have been going at it for over half a decade.

Ad

Circling back to PIONER, with it being an MMO, there are PvE and PvP aspects to it. As mentioned by the developers, there will be both PvE missions and PvP zones. This would suggest that if PvP is not your thing, you can enjoy your playthrough in PvE settings.

The weapons look very rustic (Image via GFAGAMES)

Crafting will also be a major part of the game, with hundreds of weapons to choose from. Perhaps bullet types could also be crafted to accommodate the numerous weapons you can use. It would seem that your character will have access to powers of some kind or perhaps artifacts imbued with power.

Ad

In terms of an open world, from what has been showcased, there will be a variety of locations to explore. There will be dungeons as well. These locations will likely contain high-tier loot for the taking. If you manage to defeat whatever or whoever resides within, it'll be yours for the taking.

PIONER can be added to your wishlist on Steam and is planned to release in 2025. The exact time and date remain unclear. We could get an update in the coming weeks/months. Oh, the game offers fishing too, if you want to lie back and relax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More