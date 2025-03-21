"Please sell the Ark Franchise to literally anyone else": Ark Survival Evolved publishers face backlash for AI-produced DLC trailer

Ark Survival Evolved is in the spotlight, and unfortunately, it’s for what seems to be a shoddy AI-produced trailer, instead of something positive. Their latest trailer, which has been hidden, was the ARK: Aquatica Official Trailer from GDC 2025. Naturally, that meant there was a huge spotlight on it. 303K views in two days is pretty significant, especially for such a negative reason.

The responses, from Reddit and X to the YouTube comments section, have been overwhelmingly negative. While the update might have been a really interesting one, and something to be excited about, all people can see is the Ark Survival Evolved AI trailer and how dreadful it seemingly looks. The top YouTube commenter, Fire-Ice-GG, saw 7.8K likes when they posted:

“Please sell the Ark Franchise to literally anyone else”

A collage of responses from the Snail Games USA trailer for Ark Survival Evolved (Image via Snail Games/YouTube)

Fire-Ice-GG wasn't the only commenter outraged by the ARK Survival Evolved AI trailer, either. One user mocked it, saying they got some "Ark in their AI", and another just wanted to know how to remove someone else's video from the internet. It was clear that the fans were simply not a fan of this trailer.

Reddit wasn’t safe for the Ark Survival Evolved AI trailer, either. People pointed out parts of the video specifically that looked wrong and generated by AI, such as:

They can’t tell if the swimmer has feet, or diving fins — or both?

A creature that has a never-ending stretching neck.

The harpoon shoots at a really weird angle.

The artifacting around the weird school of fish

A man wading through water while simultaneously being underwater in the last bits of the trailer.

Comment byu/JasonDFisherr from discussion inGames Expand Post

Comment byu/JasonDFisherr from discussion inGames Expand Post

Ark Survival Evolved’s AI trailer has not impressed fans, leading to mountains of backlash

Ark Survival Evolved released a new trailer for an upcoming update at GDC 2025, and it was riddled with AI art and graphics — enough that people immediately spotted it. Don’t worry though, this has nothing to do with ARK: Survival Ascended. It's run by Studio Wildcard and is a remake of the original. Survival Evolved is run by Snail Games, and they’re responsible for this trailer.

The first few seconds of the trailer were fine, because that looked like in-game, in-engine footage. Beyond the protagonist scratching their wrist, everything else had a decidedly different look and tone — it all looked procedurally generated, and fans were very quick to call this out across social media.

The underwater visuals look exactly like something you’d see in an AI video of someone creating “whimsical underwater nonsense”, from the color palette to the octopus splashing out of not enough water.

It was a clear example of the dangers and limitations of AI content creation. It wasn't hard for even the most casual observer to find problems with the video.

Despite the backlash, Snail Games has yet to make a statement about the AI trailer for Ark Survival Evolved’s next update. One thing is clear, though: Fans have seen through the trailer for what it is and aren’t impressed by it.

